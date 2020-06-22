COVID-19 Impact on Food Safety Testing Market by Testing Technologies, Targets Tested and Region – Global Forecast to 2021

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “COVID-19 Impact on Food Safety Testing Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 86 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Realistic COVID-19 impact on the Global Food Safety Testing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.3 Billion by 2021, recording a CAGR of 16.6%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Food Safety Testing Market:

Eurofins (Luxembourg)

SGS (Switzerland)

Intertek (UK)

Bureau Veritas (France)

TUV SUD (Germany)

“By testing technologies, the DNA-based segment accounted for the larger share in 2019.”

The DNA-based segment accounted for a majority share in the food safety testing market. DNA-based technology is used to manufacture multiple copies of genetic materials of microorganisms. This helps in testing the contamination of food products in less duration of time.

“By targets tested, the pathogen segment in the impact of COVID-19 on food safety testing market is estimated to account for the larger share.”

Based on the targets tested, the market is segmented into pathogen, GMO, mycotoxin, and allergen. The pathogen segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the market, because of growing consumer concern towards pathogen outbreaks.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Covid-19 Health Assessment

1.2 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

1.2.1 Covid-19 Impact On The Economy—Scenario Assessment

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Assumptions

2.3 Research Limitation

2.4 Scenario Based Modeling

2.5 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.6 Exclusion

2.7 Stakeholders

3 Executive Summary

4 Covid-19 Impact Food Safety Testing Ecosystem

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Impact On Value Chain

4.2.1 Testing Equipment & Consumables Suppliers

4.2.2 Laboratories

4.2.3 Food Manufacturers/Growers

4.2.4 Distributors/Retail Channels

4.3 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Growing Number Of Foodborne Illnesses

4.3.1.2 Globalization Of Food Trade

4.3.1.3 Stringent Food Safety Regulations

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Lack Of Food Control Infrastructure & Resources In Developing Countries

4.3.2.2 Heavy-Duty On Test Kits

5 Customer Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Adoption Of Testing Technologies

5.2.1 Demand For Rapid Test Kits

5.2.1.1 Dna-Based Test Kits For Pathogen Testing

5.2.2 Multi-Contaminant Analyzing Technology

5.2.2.1 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

5.3 Consumer Shift

5.3.1 Allergen Testing

5.3.2 Conformation On Food Authenticity

5.3.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

….and More

