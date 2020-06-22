Analytics of Things Market 2020 Latest Trends By Technology & Application | Accenture, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, IBM

This research report analyzes Analytics of Things Market based on market segments, major geographies and current trends in the market. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of market growth drivers, factors that limit market growth, current market trends, market structure, and market projections for coming years. It includes an analysis of recent technological developments and detailed profiles of top players in the industry. The report also includes a review of essential micro and macro factors about existing market players and new entrants along with detailed analysis of the value chain.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-4022?utm_source=SA/3WN

According to the latest report by QMI, analytics of things is the study of the data generated by devices through the internet of things. Also, analytics of things is important in making the connected devices smart and in providing the devices the ability to make smart decisions. Analytics of things also advises that analytics are important for smartly deriving connected devices and creating an intelligent exploit for them. There are different groups of analytics of things including the study of variance and patterns of understanding, optimization by system analysis, predictive asset management, and anomaly detection, situational awareness and prescription. Analytics of things provides companies with more intelligent and effective approaches in verifying the devices connected to the internetwork.

The analytics of things market is expected to offer high growth due to the increasing demand in recent years for data security & privacy. Increasing demand from end-use industries, including retail, e-commerce, government & defense, healthcare, and others, is expected to drive the growth of the analytics of things market. This segment has seen several key innovations by major companies including Microsoft Corporation, Hewitt Packard Enterprise Company, Google Inc, Amazon Web Services and others with an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies. Emerging regions like the Asia Pacific and the Middle East were among the high-potential, high-growth markets in some main economies.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) Accenture Plc

2) Microsoft Corporation

3) Google Inc

4) Hewitt Packard Enterprise Company

5) AGT International

6) Amazon Web Services

7) SAP SE

8) Intel Corporation

9) IBM Corporation

10) Cisco Systems

11) TIBCO software

12) Capgemini S.A

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-4022?utm_source=SA/3WN

Segment Analysis:

The analytics of things market by type is segregated into automating analytics, descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, prescriptive analytics, and predictive analytics. By component, the market is divided by software and services. Prominent end-users for analytics of things market include retail, telecom & IT, e-commerce, government & defense, healthcare, and logistics & transportation.

Some of the main regions included in the study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and the Rest of the World.

Some of the key Impact Factors:

o Strong Growth in the internet of things (IoT) data security concerns & privacy concerns

o Creating edge analytics

The analytics of things market is projected to record healthy CAGR during the forecast period. North America is experiencing the rapid growth in the adoption of analytics of things as a demand for analytics of things in various range of verticals such as healthcare, telecommunications & IT, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy & utilities, government & defense, transportation & logistics, and many others in the region is rising at faster pace. The North American region was early adopter analytics of services and solutions for networking management things. Analytics of things market is projected to record healthy growth due to growing demand for analytics of things in consulting services, technological advancement in the information & technology sector around the globe, and a major emphasis on research & development and technology innovations achieved. Analytics of things market for the Asia Pacific is also expected to account for steady growth during the forecast period primarily due to the growth of analytics of things technology coupled with demand for customization in services, especially in China and India.

Companies Covered: Accenture Plc, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc, Hewitt Packard Enterprise Company, AGT International, Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, TIBCO software, Capgemini S.A, and others.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Automating Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

By Component:

Software

Services

By End-Use Industry:

Retail

E-Commerce

Government & Defence

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Logistics & Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Component

By End-Use Industry

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Russia and Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Component

By End-Use Industry

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Component

By End-Use Industry

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia)

By Type

By Component

By End-Use Industry

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Israel, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Component

By End-Use Industry

Rest of the World

By Region (Africa, South America)

By Type

By Component

By End-Use Industry

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109,

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +91 – 9850603687 / 7972869557

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.