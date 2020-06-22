Ammonium Nitrate Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Size and Segment Forecasts 2028 | EuroChem, Yara International, Uralchem, Borealis

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Ammonium nitrate

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound, the nitrate salt of the ammonium cation. It has the chemical formula NH4NO3, simplified to N2H4O3. It is a white crystal solid and is highly soluble in water. It is predominantly used in agriculture as a high-nitrogen fertilizer. Its other major use is as a component of explosive mixtures used in mining, quarrying, and civil construction. It is the major constituent of ANFO, a popular industrial explosive which accounts for 80% of explosives used in North America; similar formulations have been used in improvised explosive devices. Many countries are phasing out its use in consumer applications due to concerns over its potential for misuse.

Ammonium nitrate is widely used in various kinds of explosives and blasting agents due to its chemical components. India and China have been witnessing a rise in mining activities for coal, iron ore, bauxite, etc., in turn creating demand for mining explosives, hence ammonium nitrate market. Also, it is widely used in military explosives in the aerospace & defense sector. Ammonium nitrate is generally a white crystalline solid in nature and is non-hazardous in normal conditions. This is expected to increase its application base in various sectors during the forecast period.

Major Companies Operating in market

o EuroChem

o Yara International

o OstchemCF Industries Holdings

o Uralchem

o Borealis

o Fertiberi

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Solution

o High Density

o Low Density

By Application:

o Fertilizers

o Nitrous Oxide Manufacture

o Military Explosives

o Other Explosives & Blasting Agents

By End-Use Industry:

o Agriculture

o Construction

o Mining & Quarrying

o Aerospace & Defense

o Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World.

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

By Type

By Application

By End-Use Industry

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Application

By End-Use Industry

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Application

By End-Use Industry

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Application

By End-Use Industry

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Application

By End-Use Industry

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Application

By End-Use Industry

