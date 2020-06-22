Lithium Ion Battery Market Statistical Analysis, Market Size, Share, and Forecast till 2028 Companies – Hitachi, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls

The U.S. lithium ion battery market is expected to see growth due to positive outlook for using ESS coupled with shifting trends towards using clean energy technologies. The country is one of the early adopters of battery storage systems and according to EIA, li-ion technology provided approximately 80 percent of the nation’s large-scale operational battery storage capacity by 2018. Increasing demand for EVs due to changing consumer preference for energy-efficient vehicles will further increase growth in the industry.

Asia-Pacific region in 2018 dominated the global market. With the growing deployment of electric vehicles in countries like China and India, and high demand for electronics with urbanization and rising parity in power purchases, the use of lithium-ion batteries is expected to see significant growth in the region.

What are Lithium-Ion Batteries?

Lithium-ion batteries are high-energy-density rechargeable batteries and are mostly used in portable devices. Significant growth is expected in the demand for these batteries due to their increasing use in smartphones, tablets / PCs, digital cameras, and power tools. Increasing demand from end-use industries including the automotive industry, industrial, consumer electronics, medical and other industries are expected to drive market growth. This market has witnessed a number of significant developments by major companies including VATRA Storage, BAK Group, Hitachi, GS Yuasa, Johnson Controls, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, with a focus on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. Developing regions including the Asia Pacific and the Middle East have been among the strong potential markets with high growth in some of the key economies.

Segment Analysis:

Lithium-ion batteries are the mostly used in the batteries in portable devices and are rechargeable in nature. In this type of battery, lithium ion moves from a negative electrode when power is used when discharging, and vice-versa when charging. In general, they are smaller in size and compact in design and therefore suitable for portable use in different applications. Lithium-Ion Batteries’ beneficial property has gained tremendous popularity across major industries and is used in automotive, electronics and industrial fields as well as in the medical sector.

The growing use of electronics like smartphones, cameras, and power tools is a major factor contributing to the growth of the global market for lithium-ion batteries. Also the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in industries making electric vehicles is going to contribute to market growth. Government policies for environment-friendly batteries and increasing awareness have also supported the market growth.

Some of the key Impact Factors:

o The increasing demand for electronic products

o The increasing interest of energy effective, safe and minimal effort batteries

o Government policies and regulations for eco-friendly batteries

On the competitive scenario, the top players on the lithium-ion battery market were discussed in detail. With recent developments, the leading players in this industry have been profiled; key players include VATRA?Storage, BAK Group, Hitachi, GS Yuasa, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls, Saft Groupe, Farasis Energy, Toshiba, CALB, Lithium Werks, and Sila Nanotechnologies.

Market Segmentation:

By Battery Type:

Li-NMC (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt)

LTO (Lithium Titanate Oxide)

LCO (Lithium Cobalt Oxide)

LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate)

NCA (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide)

LMO (Lithium Manganese Oxide)

By Battery Components:

Electrolytic Solution

Cathode

Anode

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Battery Type

By Battery Component

By End-Use Industry

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Battery Type

By Battery Component

By End-Use Industry

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Battery Type

By Battery Component

By End-Use Industry

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Battery Type

By Battery Component

By End-Use Industry

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Battery Type

By Battery Component

By End-Use Industry

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Battery Type

By Battery Component

By End-Use Industry

