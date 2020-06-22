Electric Bikes Market Value and Volume 2017 with Status and Prospect to 2025 – Trek Bicycle, Accell

Electric bikes are a flexible, versatile, eco-friendly, and trendy mode of transport. Consumers look up to them as an ideal substitute for scooters, smart cars, and public transport. Consumers are benefited because they better tackle traffic congestion owing to the smaller size of e-bikes, attain higher speeds with lesser effort, and gain from the advantages of peddling. These factors have led to growing popularity of electric bikes across the globe.

Major Key Players of the Electric Bikes Market are:

Trek Bicycle Corporation, Accell Group, Fuji-ta Bicycle, Derby Cycle, Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle Co., Ltd.

Get sample copy of “Electric Bikes Market” at: https://bit.ly/2XEBObN

The global electric bikes market size was valued at $16.34 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $23.83 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.Electric bikes are bicycles with an integrated electric motor drive mechanism and battery, which produces power for causing or assisting propulsion. Various kinds of globally available e-bikes range from electric bikes with a small motor to assist the pedal-power of the rider to more powerful e-bikes that produce power to completely drive the bike using throttle.

Leveraging the throttle on demand drive mode, users reach the destination effortlessly. Electric scooters and motorcycles have been competing with conventional scooters and motorcycles running on fossil fuels. The advantages offered by electric scooters and motorcycles are lower operating costs and eco-friendly nature.

The different types of drive mechanisms of e-bikes are hub motor, mid drive, and others. The hub motor is the most common drive mechanism in which either of the wheel is replaced with one having a hub motor connected by a wire to a battery or motor controller. Majority of e-bike companies use batteries, such as Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), and others. The lead acid battery is the leading type used in electric bikes, owing to its low cost and ease of recycling. However, popularity of Li-ion batteries has been growing at the highest rate because of their higher capacity with lesser size and weight.

Major Types of Electric Bikes Market covered are:

Pedelecs

Throttle on Demand

Scooter & Motorcycle

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Electric Bikes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Electric Bikes market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Electric Bikes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Electric Bikes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://bit.ly/2VIWUDF

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Bikes Market Size

2.2 Electric Bikes Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Bikes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Bikes Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Bikes Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Bikes Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electric Bikes Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electric Bikes Revenue by Product

4.3 Electric Bikes Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electric Bikes Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://bit.ly/3cjrni1

In the end, Electric Bikes industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us-

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com