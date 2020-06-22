Geophysical Services Market 2020-2027 | TGS, Spectrum Geophysics, Sea Geo Surveys Pvt Ltd, Polaris Seismic International, Phoenix Geophysics

The Geophysical Services Market is expected to grow worth of USD +3572 million and at a CAGR of +6% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Research Insights has included a report, titled a global Geophysical Services market to its extensive repository. This analytical report has been compiled by using primary and secondary research techniques. The global market research report offers in-depth analysis of global market trends, platforms, drivers, restraints and opportunities.

Rising investments in mineral & mining industries, rising instability in crude oil prices and increasing usage of aerial-based geophysical surveys are the main factors driving the market growth. However, the downturn in the oil & gas industry is restraining market growth.

Top Key Players:

TGS, Spectrum Geophysics, Sea Geo Surveys Pvt Ltd, Polaris Seismic International, Phoenix Geophysics, ION Geophysical Corporation, Intertek Group plc, GEOTECH, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., Fugro, EON Geosciences, Dawson Geophysical Inc., Compagnie Générale de Géophysique, BTW Company

Geographically, global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East have been examined on the basis of productivity. This research report helps to make well-informed business decisions. The key objective of this report is, explain the prevalent understanding of subject matter.

Moreover, demand for geophysical services for mineral extraction is expected to increase on account of the environmental regulations imposed by governments of several countries. High demand for geophysical data acquisition services and increase in investments in the mining sector for geophysics are anticipated to propel the geophysical services market during the forecast period.

