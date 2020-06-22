Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates on Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2020 Including Major Players like General Atomics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Textron (US), Boeing (US), DJI (China), 3D Robotics and more…

The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market was valued at US$ 18857.5 Mn 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 36661.4 Mn 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) also known as uncrewed aerial vehicle or drone. It is a type of unmanned vehicle, which are primarily a part of the unmanned aircraft system (UAS), which consists of UAV, ground-based controller, and communications system. It is primarily driven through autonomously by onboard computers or by remote control. It is widely adopted across military, commercial, recreational, agricultural, and scientific applications.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

General Atomics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Textron (US), Boeing (US), DJI (China), 3D Robotics (US), Aeryon Labs (Canada), BAE Systems (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) among others

By Application: Military, Civil & Commercial, Others

Based on application, the military application segment is expected to dominant the market during the forecast period

Based on application, the market has been segmented into military and civil & commercial. The military application segment accounts of the largest share in the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market by application. While civil & commercial are expected to hold the highest CAGR owing to increasing adoption of UAV across transportation and agriculture industries due to increased payload capability of the product.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

The North America to dominate the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market throughout the forecast.

North America accounted for nearly 50% share of the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The region is accounted for the highest demand and sales in terms of revenue owing to the highest spending budget for the military and defense sector in the world. Moreover, the incorporation of UAV across the municipal application is expected to further enhance the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period owing to increase investment from domestic governments to strengthen its defense powers.

