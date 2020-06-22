New Live 2020: Ceramic Matrix Composites Market by Global Trends, Size, Growth | Witness to Grow Remarkable CAGR 2026

The Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market was valued at USD 8.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.7 Bn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Ceramic matrix composites are basically a subgroup of composite materials which consist of ceramic fibers embedded in a ceramic matrix. These composites are primarily developed in order to overcome the drawback of conventional composites that are less resistant to fracture failure. Carbon fibers are used to form the ceramic matrix. Improved strength under fracture loading is one of the major advantages that ceramic matrix composites offer.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

General Electric Company (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), SGL Carbon (Germany), United Technologies (US), COI Ceramics (US), Lancer Systems (US), CoorsTek (US), Applied Thin Films (US), Ultramet (US), and CFC Carbon (China) among others

By Applications: Automotive, Aerospace, Energy, Others

Based on end-use industry, the automotive segment is expected to dominate during 2019 to 2026

Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & power, industrial and others. The automotive segment accounts of the largest share in the market and held for more than 26% of the total market in 2018. The major factors that are driving the growth of this segment are the growing number of new players and start-ups which offer cost-efficient solutions.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

North America is expected to dominate the Ceramic Matrix Composites market in 2016.

North America region accounted for nearly 37% share of the global ceramic matrix composites market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The rapid growth in the aerospace & defense sector is the major driving factor for the region in the global market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are investing in the Asia Pacific region countries to meet the growing demand of end-use industries

