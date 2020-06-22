COVID-19 Impact: How will Grow the Penetration Testing Market in Next Few Years? | Know the Challenges and Trend Analysis

The Global Penetration Testing Market is estimated reach 3.2 bn by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 27% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Penetration Testing Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Penetration Testing Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Download Exclusive Free Sample PDF with Top Companies Market Positioning Data

https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/103



Penetration testing, also known as ethical hacking or pen-testing, is primarily a framework to test the network, computer system, or web applications, to identify security vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit. Moreover, it helps in improving the current security procedures on information systems and supporting applications. Penetration testing can be automated with software applications and it can also be performed manually. The major aim of penetration testing is to find the gap in security system. This can also be used to test an organization’s security policy, its adherence to compliance requirements, its employees’ security awareness, and the organization’s ability to identify and respond to security incidents.

AllTheResearch offers a most recent distributed report on Global Penetration Testing industry examination and figure 2019-2027conveying key bits of knowledge and giving an upper hand to customers through a point by point report. The report contains XX pages which profoundly displays on current market investigation situation, up and coming just as future chances, income development, evaluating and gainfulness.



Download Sample ToC to understand the COVID19 impact and be smart in redefining business strategies.

https://www.alltheresearch.com/impactC19-request/103

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Core Security SDI Corporation, IBM Corporation, Rapid7, Inc., First eye Inc., WhiteHat Security, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Context Information Security, Checkmarx, and others

Based on end-use industry, the automotive segment is expected to dominate during 2019 to 2026

Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & power, industrial and others. The automotive segment accounts of the largest share in the market and held for more than 26% of the total market in 2018. The major factors that are driving the growth of this segment are the growing number of new players and start-ups which offer cost-efficient solutions.

Ask You Queries | Get 30 Min Free Analyst Call

https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/103



Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

North America is expected to dominate the penetration testing market in 2016.

The North America region was dominating the global penetration testing market in the year 2018 and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This region is witnessing growth due to technological advancements and the early adoption of penetration testing. Moreover, this region is growing due to the presence of IT companies such as IBM Corporation and Oracle Corporation, among others. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the region. This is further attributed to increase the growth of the IT sector

View Complete Report with Different Company Profiles

https://www.alltheresearch.com/report/103/penetration-testing-market



AllTheResearch

Contact Person: Rohit B.

Tel: 1-888-691-6870