Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2020 by top Companies: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson & Companyand Other | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis | 6.7% OF CAGR by 2027

The Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 16688Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2023.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Point of Care Diagnostics Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

This report evaluates “Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market-Ecosystem” by studying Ecosystem analysis, trend intelligence and market revenue analysis. Point of care diagnostics, also referred to as near patient or bedside testing, involves the use of medical devices for the quick diagnosis of various diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, amongst others. Rising inclination of physicians and healthcare providers to use point-of-care devices owing to various advantages offered by these devices, such as ease of use and rapid diagnosis which facilitate better diagnosis and management, has led to increasing adoption of these devices in healthcare settings. However, the accuracy of point-of-care tests remains a major challenge for PoC diagnostics manufacturers. The accuracy factor hinders the growth of Point of Care Diagnostics Market Ecosystem.



Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson & Company and more…

End-Use Industry: Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare & DTC, Others

Point of Care Diagnostics MARKET ECOSYSTEM

North America accounted for a share of 35.9% among the global point of care diagnostics market in the year 2018. The major factors responsible for the dominance of this region are high awareness regarding point-of-care tests and the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Apart from this, favorable reimbursement policies and the presence of a large target patient population are contributing to the dominance of this region.

In case of point of care diagnostics mrket, the Asia Pacific is the most attractive region for investment. The APAC point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the point-of-care diagnostics market in this region is mainly due to the presence of a high target population and increasing demand for quality healthcare. Due to the lucrative growth opportunities in this region, many major industry players are developing products particularly for this market

