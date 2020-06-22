Demand for External Ventricular Drain to be Fueled by Changes in Consumer Perception in the Light of COVID 19

The history of external ventricular drains is an example of technological innovation and evolution in the field of neurosurgery. The evolution of external ventricular drains can be distributed over four eras: the development of the technique (1850 – 1950), technological innovation and advancements (1927 – 1950), expansion of the indications (1960 – 1995), and accuracy, infection control and training (1995 – present). Various neurosurgical procedures have been enhanced with the incorporation of computer-assisted navigation using a combination of patient anatomy and imaging in external ventricular drains. This technology has been incorporated for the placement of external ventricular drains. Insertion of external ventricular drains is an important procedure in neurological care units as these drains provide continuous intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) diversion. Today, the placement of external ventricular drains is amongst the most common procedures, especially in neurological procedures performed in the intensive care unit.

External Ventricular Drain Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of hydrocephalus and traumatic brain injury are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the external ventricular drain market over the forecast period. Rise in the number of brain surgeries among children is also an important factor driving the growth of the external ventricular drain market. Launch and addition of new therapies is the other factor contributing to the growth of the global external ventricular drain market. For instance, in 2017, AsKis BioSciences, a leading innovator in surgical instrumentation, obtained clearance of CerebroFlo, a new external ventricular drain. It is the first external ventricular drain that has incorporated Endexo, a polymer additive, which is permanent in nature and has properties that reduce protein adhesion and activation.

External Ventricular Drain Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global external ventricular drain market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, indication, distribution channel and geography.

Based on indication, the global external ventricular drain market can be segmented as,

Hydrocephalus

Reye Syndrome

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Traumatic Brain Injury

Based on end user, the global external ventricular drain market can be segmented as,

Hospitals

Specialty Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Based on geography, the global external ventricular drain market can be segmented as,

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle-East & Africa

External Ventricular Drain Market: Overview

The global market for external ventricular drains is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Among the four indications, the hydrocephalus and traumatic brain injury segment is expected to lead the global external ventricular drain market over the forecast period. By end user, specialty hospitals are expected to lead in terms of revenue as compared to hospitals and specialty clinics.

External Ventricular Drain Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global external ventricular drain market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant market in the global external ventricular drain market, owing to the high prevalence of diseases in the region. The external ventricular drain market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global external ventricular drain market throughout the forecast period.

External Ventricular Drain Market: Market Participants

The global market for external ventricular drains is highly consolidated. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global external ventricular drain market include Medtronic plc, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Sophysa S.A., Zebra Medical, SILMAG, Arkis BioSciences Inc, Shandong Freda Medical Device Co., Ltd. and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.