Global Anesthesia Screen Market to Record Significant Rise in Revenue Share Owing to the Augmenting Demand in COVID 19 Pandemic

Anesthesia screens are utilized to block the anesthesia induced location form patients plain view sight, avoiding the patient’s discomfort and uneasy feeling that arises while surgery. When aesthetician is performing anesthesia administration, surgery anesthesia screen is used to isolate the anesthesia field from the surgical location to decrease the risk of contamination or sepsis. The anesthesia screens are also termed as ether screens. The flexible and adjustable frame is utilized to hold a sheet or drape that can be adjourned along to the length of the patient’s body. Most of the time anesthesia screens are also used as secondary accessory to hold the supporting mechanism, such as surgical retractors and light sources. There are primarily three types of anesthesia screens available viz. fixed, articulate, and flexible. Anesthesia screens are specifically designed for secondary surgical use or while administrating anesthesia. Anesthesia screen can considerably improve patients ease while undergoing surgery allowing the patients to have maximum comfort.

Rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure and increasing utilization of anesthesia in surgery is projected to drive the growth of the anesthesia screen market over the forecast period. Technological advancement in anesthesia technology and growing inclination towards patient centric healthcare services are factors expected to boost the demand for anesthesia screen. The utilization of anesthesia screens for avoiding the risk of contamination by isolating the surgery site is rapidly growing and projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the anesthesia screen market. The growing number of casualties and surgical operative procedures involving use of anesthesia is indirectly affecting the demand for anesthesia screens. The administration of anesthesia in number of surgeries is common practice that requires utter precision and control by aesthetician, while performing the procedure aesthetician is benefited by the anesthesia screen. However, large numbers of manufactures in the market have highly segregated the competition indirectly is expected to hamper the growth of the anesthesia screen market.

The global anesthesia screen market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Segmentation by Product Type Articulated Flexible L-Shaped

Segmentation by End User Ambulatory Surgery Centre Hospitals Emergency Department Others



Examples of some of the key players identified in the global anesthesia screen market are Allen Medical System, Alvomedical, Ansabere Surgical, Bryton, Denial Scott Company, Docky Medical, Eschmann Equipment, Mediland Enterprise, Mid-central Medical, Mizuho Medical, Opt Surgery System, etc.

The anesthesia screen works as a barrier between patients plain sight to the aestheticians movement. The anesthesia screens are available in various types such as L-shaped, Flexible and articulated. Where flexible anesthesia screen gives a primary advantage among others as it has bendable property and holds individual adjustable clamps on the both side. Addition to this, it also has adjustable height and angle to match the suitability. The utilization of anesthesia screen in avoiding plain sight addition and diminishing the condition of intraoperative awareness is expected to offer greater opportunities and holdings throughout the study period. However, these devices are treated as secondary choice of devices as their utilization is mainly performed as accessory, which will restrict the accessibility.

Geographically, the global anesthesia screen market is segmented into five key regions viz North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global market due to the availability of advanced surgical technologies and high healthcare spending. Europe is expected to hold second large share in the global anesthesia screen market. APAC anesthesia screen market is expected to witness steady growth due to improving healthcare facility among end users.