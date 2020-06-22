Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue over COVID-19 Crisis 2018 – 2025

Bacterial conjunctivitis medicines or drugs are prescribed for microbial infection in the eye which is a highly communicable disease such as conjunctivitis. Some of the most common antibiotics used for acute bacterial conjunctivitis are Fluoroquinolones, Aminoglycosides and Macrolides.

Demand Scenario

The global bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market was USD 1.81 billion in 2017 and is estimated ot reach USD 2.16 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America dominates the market followed by Europe due to increasing prevalence of bacterial conjunctivitis coupled with affordable reimbursement scenario and presence of developed research as well as healthcare institutions. Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to witness moderate growth due to the rising awareness about the disease among public and also due to high per capita income.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by increasing incidences of antibiotics related drug resistance in bacterial conjunctivitis patients as well as technological advancements with effective clinical trials. However, the growth is hindered by the loss of patents of blockbuster drugs like Moxeza, Besivance and Zymaxid

Industry Trends and Updates

Teva Pharmaceutical, an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company had announced that it had finished the sale of Plan B One-Step as well as Teva’s value brands of emergency contraception to Foundation Consumer Healthcare in a USD 675 million cash transaction to further progress their ability to repay their term loan debt.

Novartis AG, a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company had affirmed its commitment to Russia through USD 500 million deal in local infrastructure as well as collaborative healthcare initiatives which is planned over a five year period. This partnership will help in improvement of three core areas which includes local manufacturing, research and development partnerships as well as the public health department.