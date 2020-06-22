Triptorelin Market Global Industry Future Trends, Growth, Strategies, Size, Share, Segmentation, In-depth Analysis Research Report by Foresight to 2028

Triptorelin Market size is expected to reach USD 724.4 million by 2028 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Triptorelin is a peptide formulation for injection that was developed mainly for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer.

Triptorelin is a synthetic decapeptide agonist analog of the luteinizing hormone releasing hormone (LHRH). Available is various form such as, solution, injection, powder indicated for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer. Furthermore, the triptorelin is also used for other indications such as treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prior to the surgery or when surgery is not deemed appropriate, as well as early onset puberty and female infertility.

This research study on triptorelin market reports offers the comparative assessment of triptorelin market and consist of Historical data, Significance, statistical data, size & share, Market Price & Demand, Business overview, Market Analysis By Product and Market Trends by Key Players. This Triptorelin Market is Segmented in two type on the basis of type of materials and end-users. It has global market covered in all the regions, ranging to that fundamental market, key trends and segmentation analysis are coated throughout Triptorelin market report.

Based on the product the market is divided into triptorelin pamoate, triptorelin acetate, and triptorelin embonate. The triptorelin pamoate segment is going to dominate the market due to Triptorelin pamoate may cause a short-term (within first 2 weeks of treatment) boom in testosterone serum levels. When this is used for prostate most cancers the resulting “tumor flare” can purpose temporary growth of bone pain, swelling of the prostate that blocks urine flow or swelling around the tumor in the backbone inflicting compression of the spinal cord.

Based on the application the market is divided into prostate cancer, radical prostatectomy, endometriosis, salivary gland cancer, central precocious puberty. The prostate segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the prostate cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in men and the fourth most commonly occurring cancer overall.

Key Factors Impacting the Growth of Triptorelin Market:

Increasing research and development in triptorelin for applications in various therapeutic indications, by private makers and research organizations.

Currently, various clinical trials are undergoing to expand the potential future application of triptorelin in breast cancer and Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Key Developments in Triptorelin Market:

For instance, according to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), 2016 data findings, Central Precocious Puberty (CPP), accounting for 1 to 5 in 10,000 children with a female to male ratio of about 20:1, in the U.S.

In March 2017, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK, in coordination with fourteen other European regulatory agencies approved a new indication of Decapeptyl (triptorelin).

Based on the region, the global triptorelin market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. In terms of revenue, North America holds a dominant position in the global triptorelin market in 2018. The region’s dominance is attributable to due to growing prevalence of prostate cancer and the salivary gland most cancers and growing incidence of crucial precocious puberty among young patients below age eight and 9 years, worldwide and increasing changes in the lifestyle of people, their eating habits, etc.

This report also includes the profiles of key Triptorelin market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, these competitive landscapes provide a detailed description of each company including future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launch, new product developments, and other latest industrial developments.

