Automotive Brake Caliper Market Projected To Experience Major Revenue Boost during 2020-2028

Automotive brake calipers are a type of braking system that is employed in automobiles for enhancing vehicle safety. They are high-pressure braking systems, which are used in disc brakes. An automotive brake caliper is made up of various materials such as cast iron, stainless steel, and aluminum, which are available at reasonable prices in the market, making them economical to brake system manufacturers. The major advantage of this system is that it can be designed with enough fail-safe capacity to slow the car’s wheels by creating friction with the rotors. This type of braking system is easy to install onto the brake pads as they are interconnected to the master cylinder through tubes, hoses, and valves that conduct brake fluid through the system. The increasing collaboration between automotive brake caliper industry and OEMs, for the development of aftermarket sector, drives the market growth.

Based on vehicle type, the brake caliper market for automotive can be classified into three segments in which the passenger vehicle segment hold the major share of the brake caliper market owing to high production of the passenger vehicles as compared to the other segments coupled with the higher application of the disc brakes in the passenger vehicles.

The brake caliper market for automotive can be segmented into two categories and among the two segments original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment is the leading one. The OEM segment comprises the revenue generated by the manufacturers by directly supplying the brake calipers to the automaker. Owing to high durability of the brake calipers the OEM segment is expected to be the leading segment over the forecast period in the category of sales channel.

This braking system should be designed and manufactured with precision, as even a small manufacturing defect can risk human life. Hence, braking assemblies, including brake calipers are manufactured with utmost quality and accuracy to avoid mechanical failures during the operation of the vehicles. Recent advancement and increasing manufacturing ability has enabled the automotive industry to design and manufacture flawless braking systems.

Demand for brake caliper for automotive is expected to rise due to the increasing demand for disc brakes among the vehicle owners coupled with the increasing production of the vehicles. The stopping distance of the disc brake is shorter as compared to the drum brake, which is a key factor boosting the disc brake market. Development of new technology for braking, which is more efficient and cost-effective than the disc brake is likely to hamper the brake caliper market.

