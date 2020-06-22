Surfactants Market Overview and scope, Top Key Players and Trends to 2020

Rising bio-based product demand particularly in Europe and North America is expected to fuel the overall market over the forecast period. Consumer awareness along with government support towards bio-based product manufacturing and consumption is estimated to foster the industry growth.

A recent report published by QMI on surfactants market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of surfactants market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for surfactants during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of surfactants to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the surfactants market has been segmented by Product, Application. By Product it is segmented into cationic, nonionic, anionic, amphoteric, and by application it is segmented into home care, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, and others.

Surfactants are the substances that allow oil to be mixed with or dissolve in water. Their properties such as emulsion, dispersion, stabilization, wettability, detergency, and foam or froth have enormous practical uses in a vast variety of industries. Personal care and household detergents applications today have the biggest industry level application of surfactants.

On the basis of applications, market is categorized as elastomers & plastics, industrial & institutional cleaners, personal care, home care, pharmaceuticals, food, soaps or detergents crop protection and textiles. Home care and personal segment is anticipated to witness high growth as compared to other segments.

Food processing is also a major application segment of surfactants due to growing use of it as biocides to inhibit protozoa, bacteria, fungi, and viruses that could be present in vegetables, fish, fresh fruits, and poultry. Surfactants have also found application in the process such as cleaning storage tanks, enhanced oil recovery in oil and gas industry, crude oil transportation and also as biocides in agriculture.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For surfactants market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the surfactants market.

North America and Western Europe have been traditional suppliers of chemicals like specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, etc. There have been several transitions in the production methods of chemicals and their respective applications in various industries which is estimated to drive the demand for surfactants market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a substantial growth in surfactants market as there is a major demand because of the growth of major end-use industries such as marine, industrial, construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, etc. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for surfactants market.

