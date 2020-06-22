Global Automotive Camera Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2017 – 2025

Automotive Camera Market: Introduction

The Automotive Camera Market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increase in demand for drive assistance sensors and aftermarket sales of parking cameras. Automotive cameras are used for various applications in automobiles, especially in passenger vehicles, such as night vision systems, cruiser control systems, etc. Automotive cameras be can installed on the front and rear sides of a vehicle as well as inside it for safety purposes. Externally mounted cameras help in maintaining a safe distance from leading vehicles, identifying pedestrians and avoiding them and tracking road edges. They also provide enhanced night vision using HUD. Internally mounted cameras detect drowsy drivers and set off an alarm and identify the occupant on passenger seat for the proper deployment of an airbag. Furthermore, automotive cameras give better driving experience and enhance the rear and front view of the driver.

Automotive Camera Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing influence of new car assessment programs (NCAP) is one of the key factors expected to boost the growth of the global automotive camera market in the upcoming years. Growing demand for passenger cars coupled with increasing awareness regarding safety is accelerating the demand for automotive cameras in automobiles, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive camera market. Increasing demand for sensing cameras in driver assistance systems as well as increasing demand for advanced technologies in automobiles are some of the important factors responsible for the growth of the automotive camera market. Moreover, automotive cameras are sensitive enough to sense harsh driving conditions and assist drivers in controlling the vehicle. This factor is anticipated to support the growth of the said market.

However, high initial installation cost of automotive cameras in automobiles can act as a restraint to the sales of automotive cameras. Moreover, rising prices of vehicles along with the high cost incurred during designing and testing of these cameras may hamper the growth of said market in future.

In the current scenario, addition of rear and side view mirrors with automotive cameras in passenger cars is increasing, which, in turn, is expected to increase the OEM and aftermarket sales of automotive cameras. This factor will become a driver for the automotive camera market during the forecast period.

Automotive Camera Market: Segmentation

Automotive Camera Market can be segmented on the basis of application, technology type, vehicle type and sales channel.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into:

Park assist system

Driver monitoring system

Blind spot detection

Night vision system

Others

On the basis of technology type, the market can be segmented into:

Infrared Camera

Thermal Camera

Digital Camera

On the basis of vehicle type, the market can be segmented into:

PC

LCV

HCV

On the basis of sales channel, the market can be segmented into:

OEM

After Market

Automotive Camera Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, North America is expected to dominate the automotive camera market owing to increasing demand for luxury vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. This, coupled with increasing installation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), is estimated to boost the demand for automotive camera market in the upcoming years. Europe holds a prominent share in the automotive camera market due to the presence of a large number of automobile manufacturers in the region. Similarly, owing to increasing disposable income of the middle class population, growing standard of living as well as increasing demand for automobiles, Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute a considerable share throughout the forecast period. Latin America, Middle East and Africa are projected to witness increased demand for automobiles due to increasing urbanization and economic growth, which, in turn, will accelerate the growth of automotive camera market during the forecast period.

Automotive Camera Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global automotive Camera market include:

Autoliv Inc.

Ambarella, Inc.

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Valeo Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI)

DENSO Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Ficosa Internacional SA

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.