Europe Sugar Substitutes  2020 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026

Sugar substitutes market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,625.02 million by 2027. Increasing adoption of healthy foods, diet drinks and other sugar substitute products will accelerate the market in forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, zuChem Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, BENEO, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Foodchem International Corporation, JK Sucralose Inc., HYET Sweet, Roquette Frères, Mitsui Sugar Co.,Ltd., ADM, Tate & Lyle, Pyure Brands LLC, PureCircle, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., Alsiano, StartingLine S.p.A., NutraSweet Co., MAFCO Worldwide LLC, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Technology plays an important role in product development or improvement, similarly the advancement in sugar substitutes systems is opening huge opportunity for the market to cater wide range of products like natural sweeteners which are derived from the various plant and fruits. In addition, the increased concern towards the diabetic and obsessed population is supposed to drive the sugar substitutes market growth. Increased concern towards healthy food and beverages among customers and government is majorly supporting the growth of sugar substitutes in Europe market. For instance, in April, 2018, U.K. government introduced new tax on the sugar drinks such as sodas, cold drinks and others. To reduce the consumption and obesity among population, government implemented this new rule which is helping the market as players are adapting sugar alternatives or substitutes ingredient in their products.

Europe Sugar substitutes Market Scope and Market Size

Sugar Substitutes Market is segmented on the basis of type, form, category and application. The growth among these segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high-intensity sweeteners, low-intensity sweeteners and high-fructose syrups. The increasing consumption of the high fructose syrups through products like jams and preservatives, confectionery, baked goods, beverages, cereal products and others is driving the growth of the concerned market. For instance, in October, 2017, the government lifted regime on production of GFS (glucose-fructose syrup) which increased its production from 0.7 million tonnes per year to 2.3 million tonnes per year. Such increasing production makes it least expensive and affordable for the food and beverage manufacturers.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, crystallized, and liquid. Crystallized powder is majorly gets used in European beverages products and has government approvals. The sugar substitutes like erythritol, maltitol and others has major demand in the European market whiles these two sweeteners are available in crystallized form which drives the market growth.

On the basis of category, global sugar substitutes market is segmented into natural and synthetic. The consumer’s trend of preferring more of healthy foods, organic foods and others is driving the growth of natural sweetener. Consumers are demanding natural sourced food products over artificial as they found natural products more beneficial in terms of health perspective. For instance, in 2018, according to the soil association the sale of organic products increased by 5.3 percent in year 2018 and reached to USD 3.05 billion. This increasing demand for the organic or natural products is driving the market growth.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into beverages, food products, oral care, pharmaceuticals and others. The increasing consumption of the soft drinks in European countries is driving the market growth. For instance, in 2017, ONS (Office for National Statistics) U.K. witnessed strong sale of soft drinks and secured leading position with 20 percent market share. Such increased consumption and sale of soft drink is driving the growth of beverages in sugar substitutes segment.

