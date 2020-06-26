North America Sugar Substitutes  Market  2020 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026

North America Sugar Substitutes Market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of ABC industry. This particular industry report is a source of information which gives current and approaching technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. In this competitive age, it is very important to get well-versed about the major happenings with the valuable market reports and industry insights so that businesses never miss anything. A detailed market study and analysis of trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics cited in this North America Sugar Substitutes report helps businesses draw the strategies about sales, marketing, and promotion.

Sugar substitutes market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 7,617.42 million by 2027. Growing demand of the natural sweeteners such as Stevia and government initiatives towards acceptance of natural sugar accelerating the growth of sugar substitutes in U.S.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, zuChem Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, BENEO, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Foodchem International Corporation, JK Sucralose Inc., HYET Sweet, Roquette Frères, Mitsui Sugar Co.,Ltd., ADM, Tate & Lyle, Pyure Brands LLC, PureCircle, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., Alsiano, StartingLine S.p.A., NutraSweet Co., MAFCO Worldwide LLC, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

The sugar substitute is mostly preferred as sugar substitutes in beverages such as soft drinks or carbonated drinks, flavoured juices and other food products. The natural sugar substitute is gaining popularity in U.S. due to the shifting of consumer’s preference towards the organic based food and beverages. The natural sugar is low caloric sweeteners extracted from plants such as stevia, monk fruits and other and is 200 times sweeter than sugar. These benefits associated with sugar substitutes and their organic benefits have augmented the growth of the market.

North America Sugar Substitutes Market Scope and Market Size

North America sugar substitutes market is segmented on the basis type, form, category and application. The growth among these segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high-intensity sweeteners, low-intensity sweeteners and high-fructose syrups. In 2020 the high-fructose syrups is dominated the North American market as the growing demand of HFCS in soft drinks which have led their consumption in U.S.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, crystallized and liquid. In 2020, Crystallized segment is dominating the market as it offers economical solution for manufacturer due to its less expense on storage and transportation. The sweeteners like high fructose are available in crystallized or either in liquid form as high fructose dominates the market as well crystallized form has major demand as a sugar substitute.

On the basis of category, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Natural segment is dominating the market as it offers added benefits over the synthetic sweeteners such as prevention from metabolic syndrome, controlling the high blood pressure and others. The stevia sourced sweeteners are 200 times sweeter than sugar and have no calories.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into beverages, food products, oral care, pharmaceuticals and others. In 2020, beverage segment is dominating the North America market due to adaptation of the natural ingredients among food and beverages products and launches of new beverages, in November 2017, Coca-Cola have introduced their zero sugar beverage incorporating with stevia ingredient in the U.S. The development of new soft drink was invented keeping preference of consumers towards their healthy diet.

