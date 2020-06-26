Decorative Coatings Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights | PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company

Decorative Coatings Market report provides a systematic synopsis on the study for market and how it is influencing the industry. It also helps to know the businesses with most-detailed market segmentation in the industry. The report has been structured by taking into account the market type, organization volume, accessibility on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and availability at global level in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The global Decorative Coatings Market report proves to be very helpful for both established business and emerging market player in the industry as it holds profound market insights.

Global Decorative Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 26.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 39.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Decorative coatings are the paint or coating materials used or applied for the enhancement of physical strength and aesthetic appeal of the surfaces they are applied to. They protect against corrosion, bacteria, moisture and even UV radiation. They are available in a number of different colours which makes the application of these coatings on the different sources appealing.

Drivers and Restraints of the Decorative Coatings market

Market Drivers:

Increased urbanization and industrial worldwide driving the rise in construction is expected to drive the growth for decorative coatings market

Advancements and developments in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Environment effects of solvent-borne coatings with VOC emissions involved in its production is expected to restrain the market growth

Vulnerability and fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is also expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, NIPSEA GROUP, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Bayer AG, KCC CORPORATION, Jotun, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co., Masco Corporation, DAW SE, The Arkema Group, Berger Paints India Limited, Cabot.

Global Decorative Coatings Market Segmentation:

By Resin Type: Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyester

By Formulation: Water-Based, Solvent-Based

By Substrate: Metal, Plastic, Glass

By Coat Type: Top Coat, Base Coat

To comprehend Decorative Coatings market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Decorative Coatings market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Decorative Coatings Manufacturers

Decorative Coatings Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Decorative Coatings Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

