Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Potential Growth Rate | Top Key Players Royal Adhesives & Sealants, TER HELL & co. GmbH, KURARAY CO., LTD., synthomer plc

Global liquid synthetic rubber market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.49 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of liquid synthetic rubber in sealants, adhesives and coating applications and increasing prevalence for UV curable isoprene rubber are the factor for the growth of this market

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Segmentation:

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market By Product (Liquid Isoprene, Liquid Butadiene, Liquid Styrene Butadiene)

Application (Adhesive, Industrial Rubber Manufacturing, Tire Manufacturing, Polymer Modification, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Landscape:

Global liquid synthetic rubber market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of liquid synthetic rubber market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

What’s keeping “Royal Adhesives & Sealants, TER HELL & co. GmbH, KURARAY CO., LTD., synthomer plc, Evonik Industries, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Lion Elastomers, U.S. Plastic Corp, Addivant, LG Chem, Plasti Dip International, Libratama Group, FLEXILIS PVT LTD, M/S. Dharam Pal Aggarwal & Sons, Arihant Oil & Chemicals, KISCO” Ahead in the Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for products with low VOC concentration will drive the growth of this market

High price of the natural rubber will also propel the market

Rising demand for liquid synthetic rubber for industrial rubber manufacturing will also drive the growth of this market

Increasing manufacturing industries worldwide will also contribute as a driver for this market

