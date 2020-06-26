Electric Vehicle Market is touching to new level | ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Delphi Automotive, Chroma ATE

The ‘ Electric Vehicle market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Electric Vehicle market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Vehicle market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Electric Vehicle Market valued approximately USD XX million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2017-2025.In-depth information by Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Electric vehicle chargers are used to provide charging to electric vehicles with a battery and the electrical source that helps to charge the battery. Currently, there are three different modes of charging available in the market, namely, level 1, level 2, and DC fast charging. Level 1 and Level 2 charging are the types of AC mode of charging, which charge the vehicle at 120 volts and 240 volts, respectively. Such chargers can be installed at home or at public places as per the individual’s requirements. Surge in demand for luxury and high-end electric vehicles is one of the major drivers of EV chargers in the market. Further, stringent government regulations to curb carbon emission are expected to boost the market growth.

The electric vehicle chargers market is driven by factors such as government regulations to limit environment pollution, increase in market penetration of electric vehicles, and surge in government initiatives for development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. However, limited number of EV charging stations and lack of standardization of EV charging restrict the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for luxury and feature enabled vehicles, and wireless charging for electric vehicles creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The electric vehicle chargers market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, charging type, end user, and region. By vehicle type, it is divided into battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in electric vehicles (PHEV), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). By charging type, it is bifurcated into on-board chargers and off-board chargers. The end user segment includes residential and commercial EV chargers. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Electric Vehicle Market

Professional Key players: ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Delphi Automotive, Chroma ATE, Aerovironment Inc., Silicon Laboratories, Chargemaster PLC, Schaffner Holdings AG, and POD Point. Market Segmentation: By Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury), and Vehicle Type (Two-wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered:

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

Key Points Covered in Electric Vehicle Market Report:

