Food Service Equipment Market 2020 Updated & COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis | Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc, Electrolux, Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

The global Food Service Equipment market research study provides market overview, market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, and market size forecast.

Global Food Service Equipment Market valued approximately USD XX million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2017-2025. In-depth information by Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

The global food service equipment market was valued at $34.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $56.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Food service equipment provide ease of food preparation, in addition to food safety in commercial kitchens. It consists of cookware and wash ware; and preparation, storage, & serving equipment, which are used to cook and preserve food products for commercial purposes. This equipment are widely adopted in hotels, restaurants, commercial institutes, and budgetary hotels for preparation and storage of various cuisines. Rise in business-related travel and increase in number of food joints such as hotels & restaurants fuel the growth of the hospitality industry, which, in turn, drives the demand for food service equipment.

Increase in demand for refrigerated food products and inclination toward junk food boosts the adoption of food service equipment worldwide. Moreover, shift toward modular kitchens with advanced features also propels the demand for cooking food service equipment. Furthermore, rise in number of cafes & restaurants along with surge in demand for multi-functional, space & time saving equipment propel the growth of the food service equipment market. Implementation of stringent government regulations toward refrigerant leakages and emissions in last few years further drives the market toward replacement of products, as companies replace their existing equipment with new energy-efficient devices. However, high capital investment and complexities associated with the usage of these equipment restrict the market growth. Nevertheless, advancements in technology such as robotics is likely to bring new opportunities for the food service equipment market during the forecast period.

The global food service equipment market is segmented based on product type, end-use, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into cooking equipment, ware washing equipment, storage & holding equipment, food & beverage preparation equipment, and serving equipment. By end-use, the market is categorized into full-service restaurants & hotels, quick-service restaurants & pubs, and catering. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Food Service Equipment Market

Professional Key players: Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc, Electrolux, Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Inc., Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico, Welbilt, Inc, Middleby Corporation, Alto-Shaam, Inc., Comstock-Castle Stove Co., Inc., and Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc. Market Segmentation: By Product Type (Cooking Equipment, Storage & Handling Equipment, Ware Washing Equipment, Food & Beverage Preparation equipment and Serving Equipment) and End Use (Full-Service Restaurants & Hotels, Quick Service Restaurants & Pubs, and Catering)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered:

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

Key Points Covered in Food Service Equipment Market Report:

Chapter 1: Overview of Food Service Equipment Market

• Definition

• Specifications

• Classification

• Applications

• Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

• Manufacturing Cost Structure

• Raw Material and Suppliers

• Manufacturing Process

• Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3: Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region

• Sales

• Revenue and market share

Chapter 4, 5 and 6: Food Service Equipment Market by Type, Application & Players/Suppliers Profiles

• Market Share by Type & Application

• Growth Rate by Type & Application

• Drivers and Opportunities

• Company Basic Information

Chapter 7, 8 and 9: Food Service Equipment Manufacturing Cost, Sourcing & Marketing Strategy Analysis

• Key Raw Materials Analysis

• Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

• Marketing Channel

Chapter 10 and 11: Food Service Equipment Market Effect Factors Analysis and Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast

• Technology Progress/Risk

• Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (by Type, Application & Region)

Chapter 12, 13, 14 and 15: Food Service Equipment Market Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

• Methodology/Research Approach

• Data Source (Secondary Sources & Primary Sources)

• Market Size Estimation

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

