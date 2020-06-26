Forklift Truck Market 2020 Updated & COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis | Crown Equipment Corporation, EP Equipment, Hangcha, Hyster-Yale Material Handling

The ‘ Forklift Truck market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Forklift Truck market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Forklift Truck market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Forklift Truck Market valued approximately USD XX million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2017-2025.In-depth information by Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Forklift truck can be defined as the most important and majorly vehicle for material handling. In addition, lift truck is powered industrial vehicle that is used for lifting and transporting material for short distance inside warehouses or other operational sites. Lift trucks are either gasoline powered or electric powered. Also, there is an increase in the penetration of electric powered forklift trucks in the recent days owing to benefits such as eco-friendly and noise less operation. Further, a typical forklift truck consists of two power-operated horizontal prongs that are raised and lowered for loading, transporting, and unloading of goods.

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to surge in investments in the infrastructure industry and developments in the e-commerce industry.

The forklift truck market is segmented on the basis of power source, class, end user, and region. By power source, the market is bifurcated into IC engine powered and electric powered. By class, market is categorized into class 1, class 2, class 3, class 4, class 5, and others. By end user, it is divided into retail & wholesale, logistics, automotive, food industry, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Forklift Truck Market

Professional Key players: Crown Equipment Corporation, EP Equipment, Hangcha, Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, Komatsu Ltd., Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, and others. Market Segmentation: By Power Source(IC Engine Powered and Electric Powered), Class (Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4, Class 5, and Others) and End Use (Retail & Wholesale, Logistics, Automotive, Food Industry, and Others)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered:

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

