Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon web services, Cloudera Inc., Google Inc.

Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS), also known as Hadoop in the cloud, is a Big Data analytics framework that stores and analyzes data in the cloud by using Hadoop. Users do not have to invest in or install additional infrastructure on premises when using the technology, as it is provided and managed by a third-party vendor. Hadoop is a software framework, which is used to manage data and storage for big data applications in clustered systems. It gives users the ability to collect, process, and analyze data. Despite Hadoop being the leader, not all organizations are capable of installing as well as maintaining in-house Hadoop environment. This helps them to concentrate on their core businesses. Hadoop-as-a-service tries to provide the same experience to users in the cloud. The adoption of HaaS has increased among medium & large scale organizations that do not have the infrastructure or ability to host Hadoop on premises.

Factors such as increase in penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe, increase in demand for cost-effective solutions for the management of Big Data, and wide acceptance of HaaS across different industry verticals such as IT, banking, manufacturing, and telecommunication fuel the growth of the Hadoop-as-a-service market. In addition, decline in prices of cloud-based services along with upsurge in demand for HaaS from small & medium enterprises (SMEs) drives the growth of the market. However, low security for highly confidential data and lack of awareness about benefits of this technology are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, ongoing partnership and funding in Hadoop market and rising popularity of e-commerce are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The Hadoop-as-a-service market is segmented into deployment type, organization size, end user, and region. On the basis of deployment type, the market is bifurcated into run it yourself (RIY) and pure play (PP). By organization size, it is categorized into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Depending on end user, it is segregated into manufacturing, BFSI, retail & consumer goods, healthcare & life sciences, government & defense, media & entertainment, education, IT & telecommunication, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the Hadoop-as-a-service market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon web services, Cloudera Inc., Google Inc., MapR Technologies, EMC Corporation, Mortar Data (Datadog), SAP SE, and Datameer.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market

Professional Key players: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon web services, Cloudera Inc., Google Inc., MapR Technologies, EMC Corporation, Mortar Data (Datadog), SAP SE, and Datameer Market Segmentation: By Deployment Type (Run it Yourself (RIY) and Pure Play (PP), Organization Size (Small & Medium-sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and End User (Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Education, IT & Telecommunication, and Others)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered:

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

Key Points Covered in Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market Report:

Chapter 1: Overview of Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market

• Definition

• Specifications

• Classification

• Applications

• Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

• Manufacturing Cost Structure

• Raw Material and Suppliers

• Manufacturing Process

• Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3: Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region

• Sales

• Revenue and market share

Chapter 4, 5 and 6: Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market by Type, Application & Players/Suppliers Profiles

• Market Share by Type & Application

• Growth Rate by Type & Application

• Drivers and Opportunities

• Company Basic Information

Chapter 7, 8 and 9: Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Manufacturing Cost, Sourcing & Marketing Strategy Analysis

• Key Raw Materials Analysis

• Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

• Marketing Channel

Chapter 10 and 11: Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market Effect Factors Analysis and Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast

• Technology Progress/Risk

• Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (by Type, Application & Region)

Chapter 12, 13, 14 and 15: Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

• Methodology/Research Approach

• Data Source (Secondary Sources & Primary Sources)

• Market Size Estimation

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

