Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Artificial Solutions

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) is a next generation software solution facilitating user interaction with PC through internet, SMS, messenger, and other interfaces. IVA systems work according to various interaction methods, which include text-to-text, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and speech-to-speech, among others to assist users in executing their tasks. For instance, IVA helps users to book appointments, access services, and use navigation. In addition, it significantly reduces the time and effort required for executing a task. Intelligent virtual solution is a cost-effective technology, which assists multiple customers to gain access to a service, quickly and effectively. IVA also leads to an instant response from the system, improved data collection and reduction in the dependency on customer support for any queries.

Presently, enterprises are focused on adopting cost-effective methodologies to provide effective and efficient customer services. Intelligent virtual solution is a cost-effective technology, which assist multiple customers to access a service, quickly and effectively. It also offers high customer retention and easy access to services. Therefore, IVA solutions are being implemented across various organizations, such as banks, sales companies, and others. Moreover, increase in penetration of smartphones and growth in adoption of intelligent virtual assistant in enterprises of all sizes are the key factors that driver the growth of the global intelligent virtual assistant market. However, lack of awareness regarding this technology is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, change in consumer behavior and increase in dependence on digital channels are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the intelligent virtual assistant market.

The global intelligent virtual assistant market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, industry vertical, and region. Depending on product, the market is bifurcated into chatbots and smart speakers. On the basis of technology, it is classified into text-to-speech, speech recognition, and text-based. By industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, IT & telecommunications, defense & government, retail, healthcare, travelling & hospitality, automotive, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

Professional Key players: Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Artificial Solutions, EGain Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Market Segmentation: By Product (Chatbots and Smart Speakers), Technology (Text-to-Speech, Speech Recognition, and Text-Based), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Defense & Government, Retail, Healthcare, Travelling & Hospitality, Automotive, Media & Entertainment, and Others)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key Points Covered in Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Report:

Chapter 1: Overview of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

• Definition

• Specifications

• Classification

• Applications

• Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

• Manufacturing Cost Structure

• Raw Material and Suppliers

• Manufacturing Process

• Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3: Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region

• Sales

• Revenue and market share

Chapter 4, 5 and 6: Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Type, Application & Players/Suppliers Profiles

• Market Share by Type & Application

• Growth Rate by Type & Application

• Drivers and Opportunities

• Company Basic Information

Chapter 7, 8 and 9: Intelligent Virtual Assistant Manufacturing Cost, Sourcing & Marketing Strategy Analysis

• Key Raw Materials Analysis

• Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

• Marketing Channel

Chapter 10 and 11: Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Effect Factors Analysis and Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast

• Technology Progress/Risk

• Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (by Type, Application & Region)

Chapter 12, 13, 14 and 15: Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

• Methodology/Research Approach

• Data Source (Secondary Sources & Primary Sources)

• Market Size Estimation

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

