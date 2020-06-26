At a CAGR of 8.0% | Surgical Tourniquets Market Worth $509.9 Million by 2024

According to Market Study Report, Surgical Tourniquets Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Surgical Tourniquets Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Surgical Tourniquets Market is projected to reach USD 509 Million by 2024 from USD 347 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Surgical Tourniquets Market:

Stryker Corporation (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

ulrich medical (Germany)

Delfi Medical Innovations (Canada)

Daesung Maref (Korea)

VBM Medizintechnik (Germany)

Hammarplast Medical (Sweden)

Hangzhou Zhengda Medical Co. (China)

Pyng Medical (Canada)

Anetic Aid (UK)

OHK Medical Devices (Israel)

Dessillons & Dutrillaux (France)

“By type, the pneumatic tourniquet cuffs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the tourniquets cuffs market”

Based on type, the tourniquet cuffs market is segmented into pneumatic tourniquet cuffs and non-pneumatic tourniquet cuffs. The pneumatic tourniquet cuffs segment is expected to account the largest market share of the tourniquet cuffs market in 2019. This is mainly due to the increasing use of pneumatic tourniquet cuffs during orthopedic surgeries.

“By application, the lower-limb surgery segment to dominate the surgical tourniquets market during the forecast period”

The lower-limb surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is mainly due to the increasing number of hip & knee replacement surgeries. For instance, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), the primary total hip replacement surgeries are projected to grow to 635,000 surgeries by 2030.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.3 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Surgical Tourniquets: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Surgical Tourniquets Market, By Type, 2018

4.3 Europe: Surgical Tourniquets Market, By Type, 2018

4.4 Surgical Tourniquets Market: Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Road Accidents and Falls

5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Joint Replacement Surgeries

5.2.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Degenerative Bone Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dearth of Trained Professionals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complications Associated With the Use of Surgical Tourniquets

5.2.4.2 Risk of Infection Transmission Associated With the Use of Reusable Tourniquets

…………More

List of Tables:

Table 1 Incidence of Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis

Table 2 Important Market Developments in Emerging Countries

Table 3 AST Guidelines for Best Practices for the Safe Use of Tourniquets

Table 4 Surgical Tourniquets: Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Surgical Tourniquet Systems Market, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Surgical Tourniquet Cuffs Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs Market, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Single-Use Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs Market, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Reusable Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs Market, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 11 Non-Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs Market, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 12 Surgical Tourniquet Accessories Market, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 13 Market, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 14 Market for Lower-Limb Surgery, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 15 Market for Upper-Limb Surgery, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 16 Market, By End User, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 17 Market for Hospital and Trauma Centers, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 18 Market for Ambulatory Surgery Centers, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 19 Market for Military, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 20 Market for Other End Users, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 21 Market, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 22 North America: Market, By Country, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 23 North America: Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 24 North America: Tourniquet Cuffs Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 25 North America: Pneumatic Tourniquet Cuffs Market, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

…..And More

