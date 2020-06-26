LiDAR Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Velodyne, Airborne Hydrography AB, Leosphere SAS, Faro Technologies Inc.

The ‘ LiDAR market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, LiDAR market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, LiDAR market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global LiDAR Market valued approximately USD XX million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2017-2025.In-depth information by Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global LiDAR market possesses a high growth potential, owing to the increase in demand in 3D imaging and newer applications. LiDAR is an emerging technology that helps to capture high-definition 3D data of geospatial surfaces. Innovations in the laser technology help to bring price corrections in LiDAR products. Simultaneously, changes in demands and preferences of the urban population unveil newer LiDAR applications apart from conventional military applications. The sophistication of 3D imaging technology leads to increased corridor mapping activities by the LiDAR systems.

However, automobile and Internet of Things (IoT) emerge as lucrative areas for investments. Driverless cars are the strategically addressed application by some of the tech-leaders, which depend on LiDAR technology. With the launch of Google cars, Apple initiated its project of developing automated cars. Such projects are expected to generate additional demand for LiDAR devices after their commercial success. Another important application that is projected to drive the LiDAR market growth is smart appliances in smart homes or offices.

The key players in the LiDAR market that are analyzed in the report are Velodyne, Airborne Hydrography AB, Leosphere SAS, Faro Technologies Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, GeoSLAM Ltd. (3D Laser Mapping), Firmatek, LLC, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Mira Solutions, Inc., and Aerometric Surveys. These key players have adopted various strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Segments Studied in the Global LiDAR Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered:

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

Key Points Covered in LiDAR Market Report:

Chapter 1: Overview of LiDAR Market

• Definition

• Specifications

• Classification

• Applications

• Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

• Manufacturing Cost Structure

• Raw Material and Suppliers

• Manufacturing Process

• Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3: Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region

• Sales

• Revenue and market share

Chapter 4, 5 and 6: LiDAR Market by Type, Application & Players/Suppliers Profiles

• Market Share by Type & Application

• Growth Rate by Type & Application

• Drivers and Opportunities

• Company Basic Information

Chapter 7, 8 and 9: LiDAR Manufacturing Cost, Sourcing & Marketing Strategy Analysis

• Key Raw Materials Analysis

• Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

• Marketing Channel

Chapter 10 and 11: LiDAR Market Effect Factors Analysis and Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast

• Technology Progress/Risk

• Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (by Type, Application & Region)

Chapter 12, 13, 14 and 15: LiDAR Market Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

• Methodology/Research Approach

• Data Source (Secondary Sources & Primary Sources)

• Market Size Estimation

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

