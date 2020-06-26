Waterborne Coatings Market Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2022

Waterborne coatings are substrates which are used with water to dissolve the resin. These coatings are environment-friendly as they contain a minimum amount of other synthetic solvents. Waterborne coatings are of different types like water-dispersible, water-based alkyds, latex paints etc.

End-user/Technology

Waterborne coatings are increasingly used in sectors like architecture and automotive industry. Due to growing awareness about eco-friendly and low VOC green coatings, demand for these coatings is also increasing. Other coatings like water-based alkyds and latex paints are getting used in packaging, architectural industry.

Market Dynamics

Factors predicted to drive market growth and demand worldwide are as follows

Growing demand from automotive and infrastructure industry

Strict environmental norms to control VOC emissions

Challenges faced by this market are as follows

Lack of awareness about waterborne coatings in developing countries

Market Segmentation

The global Waterborne Coatings market can be segmented in terms of product type and end-use industry. On the basis of product type, it can be segmented into

Epoxy

Polyester

Acrylic

PTFE

Polyurethane

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, it can be segmented into

General industry

Architecture industry

Coil industry

Automotive industry

Marine industry

Wood industry

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow the fastest due to rapid industrialization and growing automotive industry in Asian countries like India and China, which is driving the demand for waterborne coatings. Due to relaxed government norms in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia,and Thailand, there is increased production of waterborne adhesivesas more manufacturing facilities are set up by automotive companies. North America and Europe followAsia Pacific in terms of market share, due to increase in purchasing power of people in these regions.

Key Players

Some of the major players include BASF, Berger Paints, Sherwin Williams, Akzo Nobel, RPM International, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon, Valspar, DAW Caparol etc.

