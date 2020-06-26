Waterborne Adheives Market Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022

Soluble synthetic and natural polymers are used to produce waterborne adhesives. After application, these adhesives get absorbed by the substrate soon after the water evaporates. However, some polymers are water soluble, hence can’t provide much resistance to moisture. But there are benefits like high initial adhesion, solid content and low or no solvent content which make it particularly useful in the industry.

End-user/Technology

Waterborne adhesives are increasingly used in sectors like building and construction, electrical and electronics, transportation, healthcare etc. These adhesives are normally produced as dry powders to be mixed with water for anapplication or as solutions. Due to low-toxic and eco-friendly nature, waterborne adhesives are also applicable for end users like footwear and leather, packaging, building and construction, furniture etc.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064392

Market Dynamics

Factors predicted to drive market growth and demand worldwide are as follows

As it is eco-friendly and less toxic, it’s increasingly used in packaging

Due to its non-reactive nature, it’s also used in food packaging

Advancement in the production of bio-based adhesives is driving the market growth

High adhesion properties, eco-friendly and high solid content make waterborne adhesives applicable both for commercial and industrial sectors

Market Segmentation

The global Waterborne Adhesives market can be segmented in terms of end users, applications,and resin types.

On the basis of end users, it can be segmented into

Electrical and electronics

Building and construction

Transportation

Healthcare

On the basis of applications types, it can be segmented into

Paper lamination

Bookbinding

Tapes

Bag manufacturing

Others

On the basis of resin types, it can be segmented into

Ethylene vinyl acetate emulsion

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion

Acrylics

Others

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064392

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share due to increasing use of packaging, automotive and packaging industry. Asian countries like China and India are contributing to this growth due to theexpansion of automotive industry. China is also the largest producer as it owns most of the production plants.

Key Players

Some of the major players include Dow Chemicals, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, JowatAG, H.B. Fuller, Cyberbond LLC, Dymax Corporation. Etc.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609