Water Wastewater Treatment Market Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wastewater treatment converts wastewater into an effluent that can either be reintroduced into the water cycle with minimum environmental damage or reused. If it is reused, the process is known as water reclamation.Treated water can be used for many purposes such as irrigation, drinking, supply to industries and river flow maintenance.

The United Nations estimates that approximately 1.8 billion people will live in water scarce regions and about 2/3rd of the world’s population will live in water stressed regions.Water and sewerage companies across the world are facing immense pressure to do more with less and this leads to new business opportunities such as wastewater treatment with a focus on efficient & sustainable use of water. With greater understanding in the world now about the impact of climate change and pollution, the significance of wastewater treatment and reclamation is only going to increase.

Market Dynamics

Increasing global water stress and industrial waste water disposal led to a boost in requirement of water reclamation. Factors such as population growth, rise in water demand, rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization are some of the key drivers of growth in this market. The industry is predicted to post robust growth on the backdrop of rising water scarcity coupled with rise in population and Industrialization.

Growing production in various industries is championing the requirement for water & wastewater treatment. This is expected to drive the need for conservation and strict regulations around water conservation. The rise in industrial activity and growing contamination have increased the need for wastewater treatment and re-use.

Market Segmentation

The global water and wastewater treatment market can be segmented based on type, end-use and region.

Segmentation by Type

Chemicals

Treatment Technologies

Equipment & Services

Equipment & Services holds the highest share (85 %) of the overall market. Majority of the innovations are seen in this sector as this sector holds the key to diminish dependence on treatment chemicals. The other two segments are also projected to post substantial growth due to rising cost of water and increasing regional water scarcity.

Segmentation by End-use

Municipal

Industrial

The municipal segment is projected to post the highest growth due to the increasing population and rising water demand. The Industrial segment is anticipated to grow steadily mainly due to need of compliance with government wastewater quality regulations and advancements in technology.

Segmentation by Region

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Algeria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Singapore

Central & South America

Asia Pacific dominates the global market owing to the rising population and rapid industrialization. Middle East is projected to have steady growth mainly due to availability of infrastructure and rise in the disposable income.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific market is the growth engine of the market owing to the presence of many developing economies and large concentration of population coupled with increasing middle class and their rising incomes. Central and South American market, while having potential is the laggard due to lack of significant investments.

Key Players

Prominent players in the market include GE Water and Process Technologies, 3M Purification, GDF SUEZ, Degremont, Calgon Carbon, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies, Aqua Tech International, Danaher and Siemens.

