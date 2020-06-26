Single-use Bioreactors Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

The global Single-use Bioreactors market was valued at USD 818.27 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4841.79 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.84% from 2017 to 2025.

A single-use bioreactor or disposable bioreactor is a bioreactor with a disposable bag instead of a culture vessel. Typically, this refers to a bioreactor in which the lining in contact with the cell culture will be plastic, and this lining is encased within a more permanent structure. It is more environmental friendly and thus is in high demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Adoption of Subs Among Small Companies and Startups

1.2 Reduced complexities in automation technologies

1.3 Ease in supporting Marine animal breeding

1.4 Environmental friendly

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Regulatory Concerns

2.2 Issues regarding leaks

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Research & Development

1.2 Process Development

1.3 Bioproduction

2. By Type of Cell:

2.1 Mammalian Cells

2.2 Bacterial Cells

2.3 Yeast Cells

2.4 Other Cells

3. By End User:

3.1 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

3.2 R&D Departments

4. By Type of Molecule:

4.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (MABS)

4.2 Vaccines

4.3 Stem Cells

4.4 Gene-Modified Cells

4.5 Other Molecules

5. By Type:

5.1 Stirred-Tank Single Use Bioreactor

5.2 Wave-Induced Single Use Bioreactor

5.3 Bubble-Column Single Use Bioreactor

5.4 Other Single Use Bioreactor

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Sartorius Stedim Biotech

2. Merck Millipore

3. GE Healthcare

4. Danaher

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific

6. Parker Hannifin

7. Applikon Biotechnology

8. Eppendorf

9. Cesco Bioengineering

10. Cellexus

11. Celltainer Biotech

12. PBS Biotech

13. Distek

14. Solida Biotech

15. Pierre Guerin

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Single-use Bioreactorsmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

