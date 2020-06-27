Anti-Drone Market to Register Exponential Growth During COVID-19 Pandemic

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Anti-Drone Market is accounted for $381.71 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,257.50 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as number of incidences growing regarding security breaches by unidentified drones and increase in the terrorist attacks and illicit activities across the world are fueling the market growth. However, increasing R&D expenses and taking regulatory concerns about public safety are hindrance for the growth of the market.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11117

Anti-drones are used to detect, recognize, and neutralize or destroy rogue drones. These are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These systems use different technologies to detect and counterbalance unmanned aircrafts such as high energy lasers, jamming, command and control (C2), directed energy weapons, electro-optical surveillance, electronic surveillance, and radio frequency threat management.

Based on technology, electronic system segment propels the market share during the forecast period. Due to innovation in technology, electronic system has been noticed to be a commanding tool to be used in anti-drone. By geography, Asia Pacific region is driven by factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing terrorist attacks and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones in the Americas, especially in the US.

Some of the key players in Anti-Drone market include Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC, Liteye Systems, Inc., Droneshield Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Saab Ab, Raytheon Co., Theiss Uav Solutions, LLC, Dedrone, Battele Memorial Institute, Detect, Inc., and SRC, Inc.

Technologies Covered:

• Non-Destructive

• Destructive

Types Covered:

• Neutralizing System

• Detection System Fluid Transport

Get Complete TOC with Tables and [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11117

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Government

• Homeland Security

• Military & Defense

• Buildings

• Airfields

• Fuel Storage

• Power Stations

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

<<< Get COVID-19 Report Analysis >>> https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11117

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances