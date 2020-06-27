Absorbent Pads Market to Witness over X.X% Growth ‘in Revenue During the COVID-19 Pandemic

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Absorbent Pads market is accounted for $1.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth are an expansion in increasing significant popularity in end-use industries and rising demand for packaging of meat, poultry, and seafood. However, not eco-friendly and possess environmental threats are restraining the market.

Absorbent Pads are intended to pick up spills on contact, stop liquid from running, and stop tracking in the workplace. These are easy and safe to use and are bonded for added strength and stability.

By Material Type, Polyethylene segment is driven during the forecast period. Polyethylene can be divided into automatic, element, electrical, optical, and thermal properties. It has a high ductility and force strength as well as low resistance. It shows a physically powerful creep below constant force, which can be compact by adding up of short fibers. Based on geography, the Asia Pacific in the global scenario has a positive impact on the market due to increasing awareness and pressure to support strict environmental system for spill response & manage and pollution caused by end-use industries.

Some of the key players in the Absorbent Pads market are NOVIPAX LLC, 3M Company, Azapak, Brady Corporation, Cellcomb AB, CoCopac Limited, ESP US, Fentex Ltd, Gelok International Corporation, Johnson Matthey Plc., MAGIC Srl, Meltblown Technologies Inc., Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Pactiv LLC, Prima SRL, Sirane Limited, Trico Corporation and W. Dimer GmbH.

Types Covered:

• Extra Heavy Duty

• Heavy Duty

• Light Duty

Material Types Covered:

• Fiber

• Paper

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Other Material Types

Products Covered:

• Chemical Absorbent Pads

• Hazmat Absorbent Pads

• Oil Absorbent Pads

• Universal Absorbent Pads

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Commercial

• Food & Agriculture

• Medical

• Oil and gas

• Government and Institutions

• Marine

• Public Buildings

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

