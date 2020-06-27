Optical Satellite Communication Market – Growth Opportunities Created by Covid19 Outbreak

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Optical Satellite Communication Market is accounted for $291.32 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,861.89 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. Increasing usage o high network bandwidth, rising the adoption of various advanced technology and high growth in emerging countries are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, over-crowding of available bandwidth is restricting the market growth.

Optical satellite communication is wireless cable networks that give optical data signals at high bit-rate using free space as a mode of average for communication. It becomes the most valuable innovation for long separation and high limit broadcast.

Based on Application, the backhaul segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of various advanced technologies such as M2M communication, Internet of Things, etc. which require gigabit capacity. By Geography, the North America region is projected to grow at a considerable market share during the forecast period in terms of value. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to growth rates and market shares within the market of North America and high spending for space projects from government bodies of countries in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Optical Satellite Communication Market include Analytical Space Inc., ATLAS Space Operations, Inc., Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., BridgeSat Inc., HisdesatServiciosEstrategicos S.A., Laser Light Communications Inc., Maxar Technologies Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mynaric AG and SITAEL S.p.A.

Laser Types Covered:

• AIGaAs laser diode

• CO2 laser

• Microwave laser

• Silex Laser

• YAG laser

Transmission Mediums Covered:

• Wireless

• Intersatellite Links

Components Covered:

• Demodulator

• Modulator

• Receivers

• Transmitters

• Other Components

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distributors

• Traders and Dealers

Applications Covered:

• Backhaul

• Earth Observation

• Enterprise Connectivity

• Last mile access

• Research and Space Exploration

• Surveillance and Security

• Telecommunication

• Tracking and Monitoring

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

