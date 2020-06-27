Milk Protein Market 2020- Industry Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Growth, Regional Segmentation and 2026 Forecast

The Milk Protein Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Lactalis Ingredients, Fonterra Co-Operative Group, Friesland campina, Arla Foods, Saputo Ingredients, Glanbia PLC, Kerry Group, Havero Hoogwewt, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, Amco Protein, Fonterra Co-Operative Group, Lactalis Ingredients,Amul, Nestle, Ingredion Incorporated, and many more

The milk protein market is expected to reach USD15.0 billion by 2025, from USD 9.78 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Milk Protein Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Isolates, Milk Protein Concentrates, Other Milk Protein) By Livestock (Cow, Buffalo and Goat), By Application, By Form (Dry Form and Liquid Form), By Brand, By Functionality, By Processing Method, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Milk protein concentrate is a concentrated milk ingredient and mostly available in the powdered form. Milk protein is skimmed milk powder with low lactose content. Ultrafiltration process is used to remove lactose from the milk powder. This Ultrafiltration process can be adjusted for the production of wide range of milk protein concentrate.

Due to rise in demand for healthy protein-rich food products among consumers is one of the major drivers for development of milk protein food products with the focus on milk powder. The milk protein has various benefits such as less moisture and high shelf-life. According to the article published by National Dairy Development Board, it has been estimated that in the year 2015, the total milk production across the world was approximately USD 806.70 million tons. Dairy farming which is engaged with the milk production is also one of the large contributors of the milk market.

The major players in the milk protein are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the milk protein market. Prolacta Bioscience Inc, which is one of the key players for the milk protein market has launched easier-to-read labels for its human milk-based neonatal nutritional products. These labels have a distinct palette of bright new colours with larger, more prominent product names for clearer product identification. Such innovate steps taken by the key players tend to enhance the market growth.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in awareness about health & wellness

Increase in demand for nutrition-based products in sports nutrition, infant formulas, and clinical nutrition

Increase in demand for high-protein food in the confectionery and bakery industry.

The product has various alternatives such as plant protein.

At the Last, Milk Protein industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

