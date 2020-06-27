Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Technology Study, Competitive Strategies, New Project Investment and Forecast 2026

Fruit & Vegetable Processing market report contains market data that can be relatively essential when it comes to dominate in the Food & Beverage industry or make a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. Moreover, this Fruit & Vegetable Processing market report also provides strategic profiling of top players in the Food & Beverage industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. This wide-ranging market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector.

The Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing market is expected to reach USD 428.20 billion by 2025, from USD 247.36 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market, By Type (Pre-Processing, Peeling/Inspection/Slicing, Washing & Dewatering, Fillers, Packaging & Handling, Seasoning Systems, Others), By Operation Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By Product Type(Fresh, Freshly cut, Canned, Frozen, Dried & dehydrated, Convenience) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market

Processing of fruits and vegetables is very important before direct consumption as food ingredients. The main objective of processing is to preserve the color, flavor, texture, and nutrition while prolonging the shelf life of perishable fruits and vegetables. There are various advantages of advanced technologies in fruit and vegetable processing and quality means four things color, texture, flavor, and nutrient content. Most of these processes rely on heat, and the quality parameters of fruits and vegetables that are very sensitive to heat. Advantages like by traditional processing, Barrett means methods like thermal processing, sterilization, freezing, pickling, and fermentation. OrtoRomi (Italy) recently launched a new fruit and vegetable extract line under the Insal’Arte brand. It encompasses 15 different flavours, from classics like strawberry, peach and lemon to options including kale, avocado and turmeric. The new product launch is achieved by using high-pressure processing and a unique cold treatment that preserves the ingredients and properties of the raw product. Perceived as refined, appealing and innovative, the packaging and recipes have received an overwhelmingly positive response from retailers and consumers.

Top Key Players:

Bosch

Buhler

Dole Food

GEA Group

JBT Corporation

Krones

Conagra Brands

Greencore Group

Nestlé

Kroger

Olam International

The Kraft Heinz Company

among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing awareness about benefits of fruits & vegetables

Growing demand for convenience foods

Growing food service industry

Increased presence of modern retail outlets

Incidences of food recalls

Complex supply chain and high inventory carrying cost

Market Segmentations:

Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Operation Type

Product Type

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the Basis of Type, the global Fruit and Vegetable Processing market is segmented into pre-processing, peeling/inspection/slicing, washing & dewatering, fillers, packaging & handling, seasoning systems and others.

On the basis of Operation Type, the global Fruit and Vegetable Processing market is classified into automatic and semi-automatic.

On the basis of Product Type, the global Fruit and Vegetable Processing market is segmented into fresh, freshly cut, canned, frozen, dried & dehydrated and convenience.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market

The global Fruit and Vegetable Processing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Fruit and Vegetable Processing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

