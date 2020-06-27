Nutricosmetics Market Growth by 2027| Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Blackmores, Herbalife Nutrition, Nestle S.A., Otsuka Holding, Pfizer, Suntory Holdings, The Amway (Malaysia) Holdings BHD, The Reckitt Benckiser

Nutricosmetics are oral-based products containing health-giving nutritions which are beneficial to the health of nails, skin, and hair. They enhance the beauty of the user as they are rich in sterol esters, lycopene, antioxidants, minerals, vitamins, collagens, flavonoids, carotenes, glutathione, and other nutrients. Nuticosmetics have been made commercially available in the forms of drinking vials, tablets, and capsules by a number of manufacturers who have entered the newly developed market of nutricosmetics.

The report aims to provide an overview of the nutricosmetics market with detailed market segmentation by product, primary function, distribution channel, and geography. The global nutricosmetics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nutricosmetics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global nutricosmetics market is segmented on the basis of product, primary function, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the nutricosmetics market is segmented into supplements and beauty beverages/drinks. The nutricosmetics market on the basis of primary function is classified into skin care, hair and nail care, weight management, and multifunctional. Based on the distribution channel, the global nutricosmetics market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacy stores, online, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Bayer AG

2. Beiersdorf AG

3. Blackmores Ltd

4. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

5. Nestle S.A.

6. Otsuka Holding Co. Ltd

7. Pfizer Inc.

8. Suntory Holdings Limited

9. The Amway (Malaysia) Holdings BHD

10. The Reckitt Benckiser PLC

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global nutricosmetics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The nutricosmetics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the nutricosmetics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the nutricosmetics market in these regions.

