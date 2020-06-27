Cosmetic Packaging Market Growth by 2027| ALBEA SA, AMCOR, APTARGROUP, BERRY GLOBAL, DS SMITH, GERRESHEIMER AG, HUHTAMAKI OYJ, SILGAN HOLDINGS, SONOCO, TRIMAS

The penetration of e-commerce and the emergence of online shopping has led to significant consumption of cosmetic merchandise in urban as well as rural areas. The surge in consumption of cosmetic products by the burgeoning middle-class consumers across the world is anticipated to foster the growth of the cosmetic packaging industry in the forecast period. The increase in the availability of a range of men’s grooming products in recent years has substantially boosted the demand for cosmetic packaging.

Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00025599

The report aims to provide an overview of the cosmetic packaging market with detailed market segmentation by type, material, applications, and geography. The global cosmetic packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cosmetic packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global cosmetic packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, material, and applications. On the basis of type, the cosmetic packaging market is segmented into bottles, tubes, jars, containers, blister and strip packs, folding cartons, aerosol cans, flexible packs, and others. The cosmetic packaging market on the basis of material is classified into glass, paper-based, metal, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, and others. Based on applications, the global cosmetic packaging market is divided into skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, sun care, oral care, and fragrance and perfume.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

ALBEA SA

2. AMCOR PLC

3. APTARGROUP, INC.

4. BERRY GLOBAL INC.

5 .DS SMITH PLC

6. GERRESHEIMER AG

7. HUHTAMAKI OYJ

8. SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

9. SONOCO

10. TRIMAS CORPORATION

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cosmetic packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The cosmetic packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cosmetic packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the cosmetic packaging market in these regions.

For Purchase this report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00025599

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876