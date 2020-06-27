Covid-19 Insuretech Market Evolution 2020: Top Companies Amazon Web Services, Inc., BIMA, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle By 2027

Insuretech Market 2020-Research research report offers detailed analysis of the market size (revenue), market segment, major market sectors, and different geographic regions, forecast, key market players, and industry trends. Insuretech market report tracks the key market procedures including product launches, technological improvements, mergers and achievements, and the advanced business schemes determined by key market players. Along with strategically analyzing the significant markets, the report also concentrate on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the Insuretech market forecast 2027.

Amazon Web Services, Inc., BIMA, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Shift Technology, Tractable Ltd, Untangl Limited, Wipro Limited, and many more.

InsureTech or insurance technology is a subdivision of fintech or financial technology. InsureTech narrates to the usage of technologies such as IoT, AI, cloud, and blockchain, which helps in simplifying and refining the efficiency of the insurance industry. These technologies provide assistance to insurance companies to offer interactive and enhanced services to its clients such as behavioral premium pricing, interactive chatbots, customized claims settlement, and risk and fraud identification and management, which helps the insurance providers to drive operational excellence, remain competitive in the market and boost growth..

The necessity among insurance service providers to provide personalized insurance services and automate the operational procedure by adopting digital technologies is increasing, which is considered as a major factor driving the growth of the InsureTech market. Moreover, insurance companies adopting advanced technologies are discovering new business models, which are also anticipated to boost the growth of the InsureTech market..

The global InsureTech market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, technology, insurance type. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-cloud, on-premise. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as cloud computing, blockchain, artificial intelligence, internet of things, others. On the basis of insurance type, the market is segmented as property and casualty insurance, health and life insurance, commercial insurance, others..

