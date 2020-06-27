Gift Card Market 2020-2027 Advance Study Focusing On Market Analysis- First Data, Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd., NGC US, LLC., Buyatab, Apple Inc., others

Gift Card Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2027

The Gift Card Market provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2020 and estimated till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are First Data, Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd., NGC US, LLC., Blackhawk Network Holdings, Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Duracard, TenderCard, TransGate Solutions, Buyatab, Apple Inc., Basic Visual Id Technologies., Creative Cards & Solutions, C. M. M. Info Tech, Prime Plastic Cards., Micro Labels Private Limited., PSM Cards, among other domestic and global players.

Gift card market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 859.2 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 14.56% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing adoption in retail industry is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Gift card is a kind of a debit card which is preloaded so that cardholder can utilize it for the purchase of goods & services. They also offer options to the users so they can further add funds in them.

Growing usage of gift cards as promotional tools is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand from corporate sectors, rising trend of e- purchasing, increasing digitalization, growing trend of gifting culture and technological advancements are further expected to enhance the gift card market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Rising concern associated with the usage of plastics and risk associated with additional loss of money is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

Functional Attribute (Open Loop, Closed Loop),

Industry Vertical (Retail, Corporate Institutions),

Merchant (Restaurants, Departmental Store, Grocery Store/Food Supermarkets, Discount Stores, Coffee Shops, Entertainment, Others),

Products (E- Gift Cards, Physical Cards),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Gift Card Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Gift Card market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Gift Card market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Gift Card market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Gift Card Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

