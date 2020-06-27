Global Acrylic Acid Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview And Forecasts To 2027 | Leading Players: The Dow Chemical Company, Hexion, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sibur, Sasol, Cargill, Incorporated

Global Acrylic Acid Market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. Outstanding practice models and excellent method of research has been utilized to generate this Global Acrylic Acid Market report that aids businesses to uncover the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. And for the same, all the major topics of the market research analysis that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology have been covered in the report.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Acrylic Acid Market
Acrylic acid on the reaction with alcohol produces acrylates such as methanol, ethanol and Oxo alcohols like n-butanol and 2-ethylhexanol. Acrylic acid is widely used in the paints and coatings industry. Stringent government regulation regarding the utilization of organic compounds can restrict the market growth of arcyclic acids as they can degrade the soil on a wider range.
Acrylic acid market is expected to grow at a rate of 7.6% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on acrylic acid market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.
Competitive Landscape and Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis
Acrylic acid market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to acrylic acid market.
The major players covered in the acrylic acid market report are The Dow Chemical Company, Hexion, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sibur, Sasol, Cargill, Incorporated, Novozymes, Novomer Inc., Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. Momentive, Sunvic chemicals, Wego Chemical Group, Scientific Solutions LLC, Hydrite Chemical, Capitol Scientific, Inc., U.S. Chemicals, Miami Chemical, Inc., Wilkens-Anderson Co., CJ chemical among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Acrylic Acid Market Country Level Analysis
Acrylic acid market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, derivative type and end users as referenced above.
The countries covered in the acrylic acid market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) caters a fortunate market scope for the acrylic acid business owing to increase in the consumption of derivatives in various applications such as surfactants, coatings, personal care products and adhesives is expected to boost the regional growth over the forecast period.
Global Acrylic Acid Market Scope and Market Size
Acrylic acid market is segmented on the basis of derivative type and end users. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- On the basis of derivative type, the acrylic acid market is segmented into esters/acrylates, polymers and other derivatives. Esters/acrylates segment is sub-segmented into methyl, ethyl, butyl and 2-EH. Polymers segment is sub-segmented into elastomers, superabsorbent polymers and water treatment polymers. Other derivatives segment is sub-segmented into thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer.
- On the basis of end users, the acrylic acid market is segmented into surface coatings industry, adhesives & sealants industry, plastic additives industry, water treatment, textiles, surfactants, diapers, automotive & transportation, industrial machinery and others.
