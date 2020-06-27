Global Aromatic Solvents Market Latest Study On Segmentation Analysis , Industry Trends & Forecast To 2026 | Royal Dutch Shell, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, BASF SE

The market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are kept into focus while producing this Global Aromatic Solvents Market report. It also describes all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market with the systemic company profiles. The Global Aromatic Solvents Market report makes an organization armed with information produced by sound research methods.

Market Definition: Global Aromatic Solvents Market

Aromatic solvents are those solvents that usually involve the inclusion of an aromatic hydrocarbon like toluene, xylene, or even naphtha. These solvents are used as diluents, and solvents, in various industries. They also have corrosion inhibiting capabilities which make it more beneficial.

Market Analysis: Global Aromatic Solvents Market

The Global Aromatic Solvents Market is expected to rise from an initial estimated value of USD 5.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.24 billion by 2026 while registering a CAGR of 2.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. These solvents are a powerful bonding and dissolving agent for organic liquids which has increased their applications to a number of industries, thus driving the market growth.

Competitive Analysis: Global Aromatic Solvents Market

The Global Aromatic Solvents Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Aromatic Solvents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Aromatic Solvents Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Aromatic Solvents Market are Royal Dutch Shell, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Reliance Industries Limited, Total, CPC Corporation, Pampa Energía S.A., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, FCFA, HCS Group, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Pon Pure Chemicals, Recochem Corporation, THAI OIL, W.M. Barr & Co., ARHAM PETROCHEM PRIVATE LIMITED (APPL), Agrofert, Eastman Chemical Company, Galp, Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd., Hanwha Group, Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co. Ltd., Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co., LTD., Monument Chemical, S-OIL CORPORATION, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Ashland, and Huntsman International LLC.

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand by the paints market is driving the growth higher, because these solvents are used to dissolve and bind a number of chemicals in the paint

High solvency capabilities of these solvents is also one of the major factors for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Due to the emissions of volatile organic compounds in the manufacturing of these solvents, the market is expected to be restrained

The awareness regarding the harmful effects in usage of these aromatic solvents is growing and hence, the consumers are inclined on shifting to environmentally safe solvents. This factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

