Global Aramid Fiber Market Recent Study Including Key Players, Applications, Growth 2026 | Leading Players: DowDuPont, TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., HYOSUNG, Kolon Industries Inc., Huvis

Market Definition: Global Aramid Fiber Market

Aramid fiber is a synthetic fiber, whose characteristics include heat resistance, strength, light-weight in nature. These characteristics help in their applications in a number of different products, and as substitute to steel and asbestos. Its main applications can be found in aerospace & defense, security (body armor), and others.

According to CIRFS European Man-Made Fibres Association, China was the largest producer of fibre (45458 kiloton) worldwide followed by India (5666 kiloton), this trend of production of fibre from the south asia region is expected to continue into the forecast period and the production of fibre is expected to be dominated by the asia-pacific region.

Market Analysis: Global Aramid Fiber Market

Global Aramid Fiber Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.19 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.95 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to their unique properties and wide variety of applications in a number of industries.

Market Drivers:

Increased need for lightweight and effective material from the defense and security industry is expected to drive the market growth

Due to their unique and benefitting capabilities they can be used as a substitute for steel, with their characteristics as being cheaper and stronger than steel on an average. This factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost for research and development and any advancements in the market is expected to restrain the market growth

Due to the non-biodegradable nature of these fibers, the market growth is expected to be restrained

Competitive Analysis: Global Aramid Fiber Market

Global aramid fiber market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aramid fiber market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Aramid Fiber Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the aramid fiber market are DowDuPont, TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., HYOSUNG, Kolon Industries Inc., Huvis, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.Ltd., Solvay, KERMEL, China National Bluestar (Group) CoLtd., TAEKWANG Industrial Co. ltd., Aramid Hpm LLC, FIBERMAX COMPOSITES, Bally Ribbon Mills, BlackSun Partners, Clarasonic.com, c-m-p gmbh, Coast-Line International, Composites One, Coats Group plc, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Vectorply.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, TEIJIN LIMITED collaborated with Snow Peak Industries to develop a new fabric through TEIJIN’s meta-aramid fiber Teijinconex neo, this collaboration and development was aimed at diversifying and expanding the product portfolio of both the companies.

In July 2018, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.Ltd. announced that they had started the expansion of their para-aramid manufacturing facility in China, commencement of operational capabilities of which are planned for in 2020. This expansion was aimed at increasing the market share of the companies.

