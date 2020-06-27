Global Anti-Slip Additives Market Latest Study On Segmentation Analysis, Leading Players And Industry Trends Forecast To 2026 | ALTANA, PPG Industries Inc., Hempel Group, Rust-Oleum, Vexcon Chemicals, SAICOS COLOUR GmbH

For success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Global Anti-Slip Additives Market research report is a definitive solution. The report considers significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Anti-Slip Additives industry by the key players. This global market report is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. By employing objective analysis, covered in this Global Anti-Slip Additives Market analysis report, to make decisions, it becomes easy to develop better business strategies, improve professional reputation in the field and help build trust of other individuals.

Market Definition: Global Anti-Slip Additives Market

Anti-slip additives are chemical modifying agent that results in reduction of friction coefficient between surfaces. These additives also help in maintaining the integrity of the surfaces and also help enhance the products characteristics. These additives are added to various plastics in the production process so as to reduce the friction in the end-product.

Market Analysis: Global Anti-Slip Additives Market

Global Anti-Slip Additives Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 356.01 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 505.51 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing urbanization and industrialization globally.

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and industrialization acting as a driver for the market growth

Concerns and awareness inducing the demand for environmental friendly products is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations regarding the usage of specific products and their applications is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Anti-Slip Additives Market

Global anti-slip additives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-slip additives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Anti-Slip Additives Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the anti-slip additives market are ALTANA, PPG Industries Inc., Hempel Group, Rust-Oleum, Vexcon Chemicals, SAICOS COLOUR GmbH, EXTERIOR PERFORMANCE COATINGS, Associated Chemical, Axalta Coating Systems, FCL, Promain UK Limited, Sika AG, Perk Products, BYD Solutions, Cyndan Chemicals, Jotun, Firwood Paints Ltd., Eco Safety Products, and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, ALTANA announced that they had completed the acquisition of PolyAd Services. The business and operations of PolyAd Services is to be integrated into the operations of BYK Additives & Instruments division, and is expected to increase the products and service portfolio of the company.

