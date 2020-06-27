Global Graphene-Based Coatings Market Size & Share To See Modest Growth Through 2026 | Graphenest, S.A.; Grupo Graphenano; Versarien plc; The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co.,Ltd

The market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are kept into focus while producing this Global Graphene-Based Coatings Market report. It also describes all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market with the systemic company profiles. The Global Graphene-Based Coatings Market report makes an organization armed with information produced by sound research methods.

Market Definition: Global Graphene-Based Coatings Market

Graphene-based coatings can be defined as a category of coating that includes or incorporates the usage of graphene in their production and can be termed as graphene being the core element. The coatings produced have enhanced characteristics and benefits such as being anti-corrosion, water resistant, solar paints, are capable of promoting isolation in structures they are applied to.

Market Analysis: Global Graphene-Based Coatings Market

Global Graphene-Based Coatings Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of innovations and advancements in technology resulting in increased levels of applications from various end-use industries.

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand for the product due to various benefits along with the increase in the end-use industries

Market Restraints:

Lack of penetration globally due to the low awareness regarding the benefits and the product itself; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Graphene-Based Coatings Market

Global graphene-based coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of graphene-based coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Graphene-Based Coatings Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the graphene-based coatings market are Graphenest, S.A.; Grupo Graphenano; Versarien plc; The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co.,Ltd; Applied Graphene Materials plc; Grafoid Inc.; IEdiSA, SA; Suzhou Graphene Nanotechnology Co.,Ltd.; Graphene-XT S.r.l.; First Graphene; Elcora Advanced Materials; Cabot Corporation and NOVOCARBON.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, HMG Paints Limited and Applied Graphene Materials plc announced collaboration for the development and commercialisation of graphene coatings applicable for use in a number of industries.

In January 2017, Grafoid Inc. announced the introduction of “GrafeneX” technology, which is a type of graphene coatings technology. It forms a platform for the deposition of graphene based coatings.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

