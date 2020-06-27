Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market – Competitive Analysis With Growth Forecast Till 2024 | Baxter, CryoLife, Inc., and C. R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vivostat A/S

Asia-Pacific Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. Outstanding practice models and excellent method of research has been utilized to generate this Asia-Pacific Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market report that aids businesses to uncover the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. And for the same, all the major topics of the market research analysis that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology have been covered in the report.

Asia-Pacific Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 366.56 million by 2024 from USD 187.26 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. The major factor driving the growth of this market is the growing number of surgeries, rise in the aging population, and increase of chronic diseases. On the other hand, high cost may hinder the growth of the market.

Key Drivers: Asia-Pacific Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market

The major factor driving the market for surgical sealants and adhesives market is the growing number of surgeries, rise in the aging population and increase of chronic diseases. These factors increase the demand for surgical sealants and adhesives.

High cost of surgical sealants and adhesives products is the factor which may hinder the growth of this market

Many companies are increasingly focusing on focusing on novel biomaterial along with the new properties in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the surgical sealants and adhesives market

Improving healthcare system in emerging market will drive the market in future

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market

The Asia-Pacific surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, indication, distribution channel, end user, and geography. The Asia-Pacific surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into 2 types- natural/biological sealants and adhesives, and synthetic and semi-synthetic sealants and adhesives. In 2017, the natural/biological sealants and adhesives segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 61.8% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024. Surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into natural/biological sealants and adhesives and synthetic and semi-synthetic sealants and adhesives. The natural/biological sealants and adhesives segment is further divided into type and origin.

Based on type, the natural/biological sealants market is segmented into polypeptide/protein-based and polysaccharide-based sealants and adhesives whereas based on origin, the natural/biological sealants market is segmented into human blood based and animal based. Polypeptide/protein-based sealants and adhesives are further segmented into fibrin, gelatin, collagen, and albumin based sealants and adhesives whereas polysaccharide-based sealants and adhesives are further segmented into chitosan based and other polysaccharide-based.

On the basis of application, the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into central nervous system (CNS) surgeries, general surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries orthopedic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, urological surgeries, and others. On the basis of indication, the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is classified into surgical hemostasis, tissue sealing, and tissue engineering. On the basis of distribution channel, the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into direct tenders, and retail. On the basis of end users, the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is classified into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, community healthcare and others. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Key Points: Asia-Pacific Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market

Ethicon US, LLC is going to dominate the surgical sealants and adhesives market following with Baxter, CryoLife, Inc., and C. R. Bard, Inc. along with others such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vivostat A/S, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Cohera Medical, Inc., OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC., Sealantis Ltd., and Cardinal Health among others.

Fibrin based sealants and adhesives market is growing with the highest CAGR.

Polypeptide/Protein-based sealants and adhesives are driving the market with highest market share.

Chitosan based sealants and adhesives are dominating the surgical sealants and adhesives market.

