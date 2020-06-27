Vascular Guidewires Market 2020 Global analysis, opportunities and forecast to 2028

This detailed market study covers vascular guidewires market growth potentials which can assist the stake holders to understand key trends and prospects in vascular guidewires market identifying the growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global vascular guidewires market.

According to the report, the vascular guidewires market report highlights market opportunities and competitive scenarios for vascular guidewires on a regional and global basis. Market size estimation and forecasts have been provided based on a unique research design customized to the dynamics of the vascular guidewires market. The vascular guidewires market has been segmented by application (coronary guidewires, peripheral guidewires, urology guidewires, neurovascular guidewires), by coating type (coated, non-coated) and by end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers). Historic back-drop for vascular guidewires market has been analyzed according to organic and inorganic developments to provide precise market size estimations. Also, key factors impacting the growth of the vascular guidewires market have been identified with potential gravity.

A guidewire performs the role of a guide toward the insertion of a larger device, such as catheter, into a patient’s body. Technological advancements in guidewires over the last few years have encouraged major companies in the market to offer a wide range of guidewires with diverse properties that help interventional cardiologists accurately reach their vascular target in time without leading to any complications. The material generally used in making guidewire is core steel with a coating applied over the core.

Growing influence about minimally invasive surgical procedures will drive demand for guidewires over the forecast period. Various advantages offered by minimally invasive surgical procedures such as short recovery time and reduction in blood loss will lead to increasing inclination towards adoption of guidewires for various surgical procedures. Other advantages offered by hybrid guidewires include reduction in time and cost of surgery.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT Analysis:

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

3. Becton

4. Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)

5. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

6. Boston Scientific Corporation

7. Cardinal Health Inc.

8. Cook Medical Inc.

9. Olympus Corporation

10. Terumo Corporation

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific by region are estimated to dominate the vascular guidewires market during the forecast period. These regions have been market leaders for the overall healthcare sector in terms of technological developments and advanced medical treatments. Moreover, the government policies have been favourable for the growth of the healthcare infrastructure in these regions. North America and Western Europe have an established healthcare infrastructure for product innovations and early adaptations. This is expected to drive the demand for vascular guidewires market during the forecast period.

The US, Germany, France, UK, Canada, and Spain have been some the major markets in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to register one of highest CAGR for vascular guidewires market during the forecast period. This region has witnessed strategic investments by global companies to cater the growing demand in the recent years. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are amongst some of the key countries for vascular guidewires market in the region. Other regions including Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Rest of the World (South America and Africa) are estimated to be emerging markets for vascular guidewires market during the forecast period.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Coronary Guidewires

Peripheral Guidewires

Urology Guidewires

Neurovascular Guidewires

By Coating Type:

Coated

Non-Coated

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by Application

North America, by Coating Type

North America, by End User

Western Europe

Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

Western Europe, by Application

Western Europe, by Coating Type

Western Europe, by End User

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Application

Asia Pacific, by Coating Type

Asia Pacific, by End User

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Application

Eastern Europe, by Coating Type

Eastern Europe, by End User

Middle East

Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Middle East, by Application

Middle East, by Coating Type

Middle East, by End User

Rest of the World

Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

Rest of the World, by Application

Rest of the World, by Coating Type

Rest of the World, by End User

