Global 3D-printed organs market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Major Players such as Organovo Holdings Inc., Modern Meadow, Poietis, REGEMAT 3D S.L., Cellbricks, Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies Co., Ltd, EnvisionTEC, nScrypt, Advanced Solutions, Inc., Digilab Inc., TeVido BioDevices, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical.

Global 3D-printed organs market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.The rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand of organs transplant.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the 3D-Printed Organs Industry

Market Drivers

Growing Research & Development on 3D printing technology is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period

Rise in usage and application of 3D organs and increasing population suffering from chronic diseases will propel the market growth

Increasing geriatric population as this population is more prone towards surgical treatments and procedures which may boost the market in the forecast period

Government investments in 3D printing projects is also contributing to the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High risk associated with 3D-printed organs is expected to hinder the market in the forecast period

The 3D organs printer emits unhealthy particles into the air which is the major environmental issue, resulting in restraining the market growth

High cost of 3D organs can decrease the usage may hamper the growth of the market

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America By Organ Type: Kidney, Liver, Heart, Cornea, Bones By Technology: Magnetic Levitation, Inkjet Based, Syringe Based, Laser Based, Others By End User: Hospitals, Research Centers/Laboratories, Medical Collages

Top Players in the Market are: Organovo Holdings Inc., Modern Meadow, Poietis, REGEMAT 3D S.L., Cellbricks, Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies Co., Ltd, EnvisionTEC, nScrypt, Advanced Solutions, Inc., Digilab Inc., TeVido BioDevices, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: 3D-Printed Organs Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: 3D-Printed Organs Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

