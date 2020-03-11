Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Global Sunburn Treatment Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Novartis AG, Boiron USA, dermalogica, Edgewell Personal Care, WELMEDIX LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Unilever, ELCA Cosmetics Pvt Ltd, Solar Recover & Zausner LLC, Clinique Laboratories, llc, Water-Jel Technologies, Patanjali Ayurved, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, L’Oréal International.

Global sunburn treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Drivers and Restraints of the Sunburn Treatment market

Market Drivers

Adverse effects of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation caused by global warming has fueled the market growth

Impact of depleting stratospheric ozone has been linked to the prevalence of sunburn and melanoma skin cancer which is driving the market growth

All age groups people are quite vulnerable to the harmful exposure of UV radiation which acts as a major factor in driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Availability of several natural alternative products is restraining the market growth

Predominant demand for sunscreen and sun protection products also acts as a factor restricting this market growth

Lack of knowledge amongst huge population in developing countries regarding sunburn is acting as a restricting factor for the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Company profile section of players such as Novartis AG, Boiron USA, dermalogica, Edgewell Personal Care, WELMEDIX LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Unilever, ELCA Cosmetics Pvt Ltd, Solar Recover & Zausner LLC, Clinique Laboratories, llc, Water-Jel Technologies, Patanjali Ayurved, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, L'Oréal International.

Global Sunburn Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Route of Administration: Oral, Topical and Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy

By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics

To comprehend Sunburn Treatment market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Sunburn Treatment market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sunburn Treatmentare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Sunburn Treatment Manufacturers

Sunburn Treatment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sunburn Treatment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

